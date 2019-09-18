Global Edition
Novant Health taps Jvion as first partner for its new AI institute

The prescriptive analytics company will start by helping researchers the Novant Health Institute of Innovation & Artificial Intelligence reduce readmissions for congestive heart failure.
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (photo: David Bjorgen, Wikimedia)

Novant Health is launching its recently-announced Institute of Innovation & Artificial Intelligence by working with AI vendor Jvion to reduce readmissions for its congestive heart failure patients.

WHY IT MATTERS
The project will use both clinical and social determinant of health data, analyzing it using Jvion's AI-powered prescriptive analytics technology. Novant will use those data-driven insights to find the most relevant interventions for the patients most likely to respond to them.

"Patients hospitalized for heart failure are inherently a high-risk population and are more likely to have a diminished quality of life after hospitalization," explained Dr. Gordon Reeves, Novant Health director for advanced heart failure, in a statement. "Jvion may allow us to focus our resources on helping them have a successful transition out of the hospital and recover to a better quality of life."

AI tools will help Novant's care teams "move faster and with more precision to address some of the community's most serious health concerns," added Angela Yochem, Novant Health's chief digital and technology officer.

Novant Health will use Jvion's Machine, deployed via Microsoft Azure cloud, enabling clinical staff to focus resources and individualized interventions on patients whose outcomes can be best improved.

Beyond just identifying high-risk patients – something that can cause alert fatigue – the technology pinpoints those patients on a risk trajectory that can best be helped, offering patient-specific recommendations for care.

THE LARGER TREND
Jvion reports that it has successfully reduced CHF readmissions by 13 percent on average, preventing 130 readmissions per one thousand discharges, adding up to a potential savings of approximately $1 million. Its Machine technology spots patients most at risk of avoidable harmful events, mining clinical data and social determinant information to improve those patients' assess the interventions that could best improve their health.

ON THE RECORD
"AI-enabled prescriptive analytics represent a new, innovative approach to using clinical and socioeconomic data to pinpoint the most impactful interventions for individuals suffering from diseases, such as CHF, that can be managed or prevented," said Jvion CEO Shantanu Nigam in a statement.

"The implementation of this technology will transform the way we deliver care for our patients with CHF across the Carolinas & Virginia, thereby improving their quality of life and preventing unnecessary readmissions," said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health's chief medical officer, in a statement.

