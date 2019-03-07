Northern Territory’s patients get improved access to advanced medical imaging tech

According to the Royal Darwin Hospital, the advanced PET CT scanner service will be the “first of its kind” available in the territory and is one of only four in Australia.
By Hafizah Osman
March 07, 2019
01:26 AM
Share

A sample of PET images acquired from Siemens Healthineers' FlowMotion technology. Credit: Siemens Healthineers

Royal Darwin Hospital (RDH) and Siemens Healthineers have partnered in a venture to expand oncology services available in the Northern Territory, providing the hospital with an advanced PET CT scanner that offers patients the capability to scan faster using lower doses of radiation and personalises scans to a patient’s specific medical condition. RDH is the largest hospital in the Northern Territory region of Australia.

Siemens Healthineers A/NZ Molecular Imaging Business Manager Tim Lagana said that the Biograph mCT Flow Edge scanner features advanced capabilities such as improved lesion detectability and reduces unnecessary exposure to radiation with two features. 

The first is FlowMotion, which eliminates the need for bed-based imaging used by traditional PET scanning forms. 

“As a result, examination parameters such as speed, image resolution and motion management can be easily adjusted to the precise dimensions of organs and routinely incorporated into a single scan for every patient,” Lagana said.

The second feature he identified is the Definition Edge CT scanner.

“Due to the full electronic integration of Siemens’ Stellar detector, electronic components like microchips, conductors, etc. are integrated directly at the photodiode. This reduces electronic noise coming from the detector elements and thus, improves the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for optimised image quality.”

According to the RDH, the new service will be the “first of its kind” available in the territory and is one of only four in Australia.

NT Health Senior PET Technologist Jack Anderson said that following installation, patients who had to previously travel up to 3400km interstate for access to diagnosis and treatment monitoring equipment can access these services much closer to home.

“Previously, Northern Territory patients would have to travel interstate to have a PET scan in order to diagnose or help manage their medical condition,” he added.

“The new RDH PET service can make a huge impact for these patients by reducing delays to diagnosis and treatment due to the need for interstate travel; better access to specialist diagnostic services for patients with geographic, physical mobility, language or income barriers; and reducing the costs to patients, carers, families and friends incurred during interstate travel for diagnostic services and treatment.”

Anderson said this installation also puts the Northern Territory on the map with one of Australia’s most advanced medical imaging systems on the market, providing treatment options and pathways for the region’s most complex diagnostic and disease requirements.

“RDH now has equivalent medical imaging services to the major hospitals in other capital cities, with enhancement to its provided services,” he said.

“The new equipment has the potential to position the territory as a hub for PET research in Northern Australia and the Asia Pacific region, and furthers medical specialty in the territory, increasing the capability and integration of the local cancer services.”

Although currently geared towards oncologic applications, Anderson said the system also has the capability to image neurological disorders such as alzheimer's, dementia and epilepsy, and assist in the diagnosis and provision of care for patients with other medical conditions like infections and inflammatory disorders.

This article first appeared on Healthcare IT News Australia.

Topics: 
Imaging, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support
Top Story
Implementation best practices: Launching clinical decision support

Most Read

Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
5 ways Amazon could disrupt healthcare
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Experts weigh in on CMS' big changes to clinical documentation, EHRs and interoperability
Google AI now can predict cardiovascular problems from retinal scans

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Partnering with the FBI cybersecurity team to tackle InfoSec threats
Simplifying data warehousing, cloud migration
Addressing the physician suicide epidemic
Israeli startups bringing digital healthcare tech to the global market

More Stories

Doctor using mobile device.
Sponsored: Remote Patient Care: How Secure is Your Mobile Data?
Why your cybersecurity team should be as diverse as its challenges

Ann Johnson, corporate vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Microsoft, onstage at RSA 2019.

Why your cybersecurity team should be as diverse as its challenges
PointClickCare acquires QuickMAR, expanding offerings for seniors and LTPAC
What healthcare CIOs say they're focused on for 2019
Scott Gottlieb
Scott Gottlieb lauded for tough stance on tobacco and vaping, approval of new drugs at FDA
At Partners, cloud storage and recovery tech brings compliance, security
At Partners, cloud storage and recovery tech brings compliance, security
Israeli startups bringing digital healthcare tech to the global market

National Institutes of Health

NIH awards Virginia health orgs $23M for precision med, pop health