HIMSSCast: What providers, payers and tech developers should know about sweeping new patient access rules

Healthcare IT News Editor Mike Miliard, Healthcare Finance News Senior Editor Susan Morse and MobiHealthNews Associate Editor Dave Muoio delve into ONC's and CMS' new rules, how people are reacting and what might happen next.
By Healthcare IT News
March 10, 2020
04:03 PM
 

HHS publishes final regs on info blocking, interoperability

ONC officials describe requirements of new API, information blocking rules

With info blocking rules, concerns for patient privacy, small practices

HHS finalizes rules requiring EHR access and an end to information blocking

Interoperability rules risk patient privacy, say insurers, hospitals

HHS' final interoperability rules standardize APIs for patient health data access through apps

Interoperability

This artistic rendering shows what TRAuma Care In a Rucksack: TRACIR, an autonomous trauma care system being created by the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, could look like. Credit: National Robotics Engineering Center and Carnegie Mellon University

CMU, Pitt to outfit DoD with robotic trauma care tech

Nathan Eddy
May 24, 2019

Norwalk Hospital launches telestroke program

Nathan Eddy
May 22, 2019

Joint Commission debuts hospital clinical quality metrics platform

Nathan Eddy
May 16, 2019

