HIMSSCast: What providers, payers and tech developers should know about sweeping new patient access rules
Healthcare IT News Editor Mike Miliard, Healthcare Finance News Senior Editor Susan Morse and MobiHealthNews Associate Editor Dave Muoio delve into ONC's and CMS' new rules, how people are reacting and what might happen next.
Articles mentioned in this podcast:
Topics:Interoperability
