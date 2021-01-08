HIMSSCast: What to expect from 2021 health tech news

HIMSSCast is back from a short holiday hiatus with our first annual predictions podcast. In this episode, host Jonah Comstock, Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard, Healthcare Finance News Managing Editor Susan Morse, and MobiHealthNews Managing Editor Laura Lovett engage in a roundtable discussion of trends and predictions for each of their respective coverage areas.

Notes: This episode was recorded Tuesday morning, before the Georgia results were final and before the tumultuous events at the Capitol. Additionally, Laura's prediction piece is forthcoming and will be added to the show notes later this afternoon.

Talking points

What comes next after 2020’s telehealth boom?

How virtual visits could evolve in different specialties.

The importance of mental health in 2021.

Virtual care is the new telemedicine.

How will a Biden administration and a Democratic Congress affect health policy?

Digital therapeutics will continue to accelerate in 2021.

Cross-sector use cases for AI and machine learning.

How the pandemic could accelerate value-based care.

Trends in cybersecurity.

More about this episode

Health IT execs offer thoughts on the big issues of 2021

The move to value accelerates in 2021, spurred by lack of fee-for-service payments during pandemic

Here are the major issues facing healthcare in 2021, according to PwC

What to expect in 2021 and beyond? IDC offers 10 healthcare predictions

Frost & Sullivan's Top 10 predictions for healthcare in 2021

Best Buy Health VP talks what's next for senior tech in 2021

Athenahealth's VP predicts more value-based care, investor interest and an evening out of telehealth in 2021