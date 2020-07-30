North America
Privacy & Security

HIMSSCast: COVID-19-spurred rapid tech adoptions might open the door to cybersecurity threats

HIMSS editors discuss telehealth, remote patient monitoring, ransomware and more
By Healthcare IT News
July 30, 2020
04:53 PM

Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and host Jonah Comstock chat about some recent trends in cybersecurity, including telehealth security, securing remote patient monitoring, ramped up ransomware attacks, and the danger of a coming "cyberpandemic" as organizations rapidly adopt new technologies like cloud hosting.

 

Referenced in this episode:

The Cybersecurity Implications of Telehealth: Safeguarding the New Normal of Virtual Care (Editorial Webinar)

Babylon Health admits GP at Hand app data breach caused by ‘software issue’

Tech optimization: Fine-tuning cybersecurity defenses

Securing Telehealth Remote Patient Monitoring Ecosystem (NIST)

Hasty rush to cloud hosting during COVID-19 crisis could set stage for "cyberpandemic"

Microsoft unveils Azure IoT Connector for FHIR, to help with RPM security

UCSF pays $1.14 million to decrypt files after ransomware attack

The cybersecurity framework organizations should follow to keep data safe

Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP): Managing Threats and Protecting Patients (FDA)

