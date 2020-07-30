HIMSSCast: COVID-19-spurred rapid tech adoptions might open the door to cybersecurity threats
Healthcare IT News Executive Editor Mike Miliard and host Jonah Comstock chat about some recent trends in cybersecurity, including telehealth security, securing remote patient monitoring, ramped up ransomware attacks, and the danger of a coming "cyberpandemic" as organizations rapidly adopt new technologies like cloud hosting.
Referenced in this episode:
The Cybersecurity Implications of Telehealth: Safeguarding the New Normal of Virtual Care (Editorial Webinar)
Babylon Health admits GP at Hand app data breach caused by ‘software issue’
Tech optimization: Fine-tuning cybersecurity defenses
Securing Telehealth Remote Patient Monitoring Ecosystem (NIST)
Hasty rush to cloud hosting during COVID-19 crisis could set stage for "cyberpandemic"
Microsoft unveils Azure IoT Connector for FHIR, to help with RPM security
UCSF pays $1.14 million to decrypt files after ransomware attack
The cybersecurity framework organizations should follow to keep data safe
Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP): Managing Threats and Protecting Patients (FDA)