NIH enlists Google to unlock access to big biomedical data in the cloud

Google Cloud is the first to join the new STRIDES Initiative, which seeks to offer researchers more robust computational infrastructure for analytics and innovation.
By Mike Miliard
July 25, 2018
03:03 PM
Share
Google Cloud works with NIH to access big biomedical data

The National Institutes of Health, looking to leverage cloud computing to break down barriers to accessing of large biomedical datasets and enable easier computing for researchers, is looking to the private sector with its new STRIDES Initiative. The first company to sign on with the project – it stands for Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability – is an outfit you might have heard of called Google Cloud.

[See also: Toby Cosgrove joins Google Cloud]

NIH says it wants to give biomed researchers "access to the most advanced, cost-effective computational infrastructure, tools and services available," through STRIDES. With help from Google, and eventually other companies, it hopes help remove financial and technological barriers to getting researchers access to large datasets.

A guiding principle of the project is to incorporate standards endorsed by the biomed research community to make data FAIR: findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable.

"By launching STRIDES, we clearly show our strong commitment to putting the most advanced cloud computing tools in the hands of scientists," said Andrea Norris, NIH's chief information officer. "Beyond our partnership with Google Cloud, we will seek to add more industry partners to assure that NIH continues to be well poised to support the future of biomedical research."

The agreement calls for Google Cloud to build a cost-efficient framework for its researchers, according to NIH, but also accessible by other researchers at some 2,500 academic institutions nationwide.

Easy access to Google's storage, computing and machine learning technologies will help speed discoveries of new precision medicine techniques and other biomedical breakthroughs, the NIH hopes.

"The STRIDES Initiative aims to maximize the number of researchers working to provide the greatest number of solutions to advancing health and reducing the burden of disease," said NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence A. Tabak.  

Key to the new initiative's success will be collaborations with various projects of NIH's Data Commons Pilot, which was launched this past year. That public-private partnership comprises companies such as Seven Bridges, Elsevier and Boston VA Research Institute – the latter of which helped build the Million Veteran Program, the world's largest genomic database – and NIH says they'll help innovate with more ideas for working with and sharing data in the cloud.

"The volume of data generated in biomedical research labs across the world is growing exponentially," said Gregory Moore, MD, vice president of healthcare at Google Cloud.

Through the STRIDES initiative, Google aims to make it easier for "scientists and physicians to access and garner insights from NIH-funded data sets with appropriate privacy protections, which will ultimately accelerate biomedical research progress toward finding treatments and cures for the most devastating diseases of our time," he added.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Warehousing, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

DoD raises budget on Leidos contract for Cerner EHR project by $1.2 billion
Top Story
DoD raises budget on EHR project by $1.2B

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

Google Cloud works with NIH to access big biomedical data
NIH enlists Google to unlock access to big biomedical data in the cloud
23andMe lands $300 million investment from GlaxoSmithKline

23andMe kits at a Beverly Hills event in 2017. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

23andMe lands $300M investment from GlaxoSmithKline
AI algorithms that identify and assess cancerous lung nodules

Credit: Concept to Clinic

Student develops AI algorithms that identify and assess cancerous lung nodules
EHR interoperability is close
EHR interoperability: We're closing in on a signature moment
Women CEOs still rare in digital health startup
Women CEOs still rare in digital health startups, Rock Health says
doctor and nurse discuss EHR issues in clinical setting
A CIO's take on EHR optimization
FirstNet supports optimal first responder to hospital communications
FirstNet supports optimal first responder to hospital communications
integrating AI into Epic EHR to improve diagnoses

Credit: University of Maryland Department of Emergency Medicine on Facebook

How an academic medical center integrated AI into its Epic EHR