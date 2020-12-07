NHSX identifies international approach to AI for healthcare

The NHS AI Lab was commissioned by the Global Digital Health Partnership (GDHP) to identify gaps and opportunities for international governance towards ensuring AI-driven technologies are regulated and used for maximal benefit in health systems.

The resulting white paper is called AI for healthcare: Creating an international approach together.

The report builds on policy reviews, interviews with Global Digital Health Partnership (GDHP) member countries and a focus group with experts in digital health to aggregate a set of policy recommendations on how to support the use of AI-driven technologies in healthcare.

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rapid increase of AI data-driven technologies at both national and international levels.

Due to this, the NHSX report claims AI-driven technology development in healthcare is outpacing the creation of supporting policy frameworks and regulation.

The authors hope the international healthcare community can use the policy recommendations as they create approaches to developing new AI-driven technologies.

The policy recommendations aim to cover the whole AI life cycle:

business and use case development

design an algorithm and product

procuring training and test data

building the algorithm and/or product

testing and validating the algorithm

deploying the AI

monitoring its performance

THE LARGER TREND

Last month, the UK government denied speculation that it plans to create a new tech unit to drive digital transformation in the NHS.

This was in light of a report on digital transformation in the NHS, which warned the NHS and the Department of health and Social Care (DHSC) that they needed to move on from the track record of two decades' worth of failed IT programmes.

In September, a £50 million funding boost was invested in the work of the NHS Digital Pathology and Imaging Artificial intelligence Centres of Excellence, which develop AI tools to diagnose diseases.

ON THE RECORD

Charles Alessi, chief clinical officer at HIMSS, said: "The report shows that there is a clear need for meaningful engagement with patients, the public and healthcare professionals in decision making around AI-driven technologies in healthcare.

"Previously, GDHP countries have stressed the need for transparency and evidence around AI-driven technology. It is vital to highlight that investment in educating healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public on how AI can augment healthcare delivery is essential for promoting trust and facilitating the successful adoption of AI-driven technologies."