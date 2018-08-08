NHS launches healthcare finance innovation initiative

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's charity CW+ is looking for startups or established companies with back office tech to either develop or tune for healthcare.
By Leontina Postelnicu
August 08, 2018
10:29 AM
Share
NHS hospital sign in UK

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and its charity CW+ have issued a call for expressions of interest to identify innovative solutions that could streamline financial operations, open until Sept. 2.

Part of the charity’s innovation program, the initiative is aimed at start-ups as well as mid-size and larger corporations whose technologies can generate improvements in four different areas: transactional processes, management information and reporting, customer and supplier services and risk management.

“We’ve only just started working together, but it’s something that I’ve been interested in for the last six to 12 months,” said Sandra Easton, the trust’s Chief Financial Officer. “One of the things that I decided quite early on when starting this program is, there are lots of things out there, AI robotics, but what I want to do is create a center of excellence where we build the skills, capacity and capability in-house."

Easton said the project team at the trust had already started working on what they would like these solutions to be.

“As soon as we have a partner in place, we will be hitting the ground running and we hope to get this out quite quickly to not lose the momentum that we’ve got at the moment," Easton added. 

The initiative, which is set to focus first on back-office solutions and then move toward patient-facing services, is open to innovations that are either ready to be deployed or might need to be adapted for healthcare settings.   

CW+ says it will prioritize providers with a strong presence in the capital, an ability to integrate with other IT systems at the trust and a “record of disruption in any industry,” and, once the process has been finalized, successful applicants will meet a panel of C-level executives led by Easton.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust received an ‘outstanding’ rating for its use of resources following an NHS Improvement inspection carried out at the beginning of the year.  

More information about the innovation in healthcare finance initiative can be found here.

This article originally appeared on Healthcare IT News sister site The British Journal of Healthcare Computing. 

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Top Story
Infosec is a social responsibility

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

Community Health Systems building
Community Health Systems under scrutiny for EHRs, meaningful use
healthcare worker faxing a medical document
Faxing persists in healthcare: US, Australia, UK all wrangling with legacy machines
cybersecurity authentication logs on computer screen

A sample screen snap of authentication logs. Researchers found OpenEMR vulnerabilities easily let anyone bypass the patient portal authentication with unrestricted upload errors.

OpenEMR patches security bugs that put millions of patient records at risk
apple sign on building
Apple health exec says hospitals are at a convergence point
Pam Hepp, shareholder of law firm Buchanan, Ingersoll and Rooney
How can women in health IT succeed? Confidence, persistence and resilience
NHS hospital sign in UK
NHS launches healthcare finance innovation initiative
Piedmont Athens Regional goes live with Epic EHR

Credit: Google Maps

Piedmont Athens Regional goes live with Epic EHR
Allscripts HIMSS18 booth
NHS units to deploy Allscripts EPR