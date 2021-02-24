Global Edition
Privacy & Security

NHS issued legal challenge over contract with Palantir

The lawsuit claims that NHS England failed to consider the impact of the deal on patients and the public, according to Sky News.
By Kat Jercich
February 24, 2021
02:38 PM
The NHS logo

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The tech-justice firm Foxglove has issued a lawsuit on behalf of news site openDemocracy over a National Health Services deal with the controversial big data firm Palantir Technologies.  

According to Sky News, the lawsuit claims that NHS England failed to consider the impact of the deal on patients and the public by performing a fresh Data Protection Impact Assessment.  

"This isn’t just about Palantir. The future of the NHS is being written now, in the latest chapter of the pandemic," wrote Foxglove founding director Cori Crider and openDemocracy editor in chief Mary Fitzgerald in an opinion piece.

"The government has a legal duty to consult us, citizens and NHS users, before they strike massive deals which affect that future. In doing so, they need to take important steps (like conducting ‘data protection impact assessments’) to ensure our health information and our rights are protected," Crider and Fitzgerald continued.  

WHY IT MATTERS

Palantir – originally funded, in part, by the CIA – has faced criticism and mistrust for its work, including its ties to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  

Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Palantir multiple contracts as part of its COVID-19 response plan.

NHS England followed suit, striking a two-year, 23.5M-pound contract in December for Palantir to provide it with "data management platform services." The contract followed an initial trial period starting in March, which involved Palantir's Foundry software being used to power the NHS's COVID-19 data store.  

"The data store is slated to be wound down at the end of the pandemic, although no firm date has been proposed for this. However, the fact that Palantir’s new contract includes a clause outlining 'service recovery planning … with the ability for the Buyer to transition this tool for general business-as-usual monitoring' implies that use of the software could continue in the long term," noted Crofton Black for the Bureau of Investigative Journalism on Wednesday.  

Crider and Fitzgerald raised similar concerns, saying that the two-year contract extends "to Brexit, general business planning and much more."  

An NHS spokesperson told Sky News that "the company is an accredited supplier to the U.K. public sector, the NHS completed a Data Protection Impact Assessment in April 2020, and an update will be published in due course."  

THE LARGER TREND  

The NHS joined forces with Palantir, along with Microsoft and Amazon, last spring to develop a data platform to inform the COVID-19 response. The move triggered concerns from privacy advocates, who urged NHS to be "extremely cautious and transparent in its dealings with Palantir."  

After openDemocracy and Foxglove sent legal letters demanding transparency about the agreements, the U.K. government released the contracts in June.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Striking quiet deals with firms like Palantir, especially with no real public dialogue, risks demolishing trust in the NHS among the very communities where the government now urgently seeks to shore up trust," wrote Crider and Fitzgerald.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Doctor in PPE with patient in mask

How Technology Will Fuel the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

By
Cisco
February 24, 2021
Xavier Becerra smiling

Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images
 

HHS Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra signals support for virtual care

By
Kat Jercich
February 24, 2021
Developed by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard, Northeastern, Oxford and other academic organizations, the new dataset offers researchers access to more than 5 million anonymized cases from more than 100 countries.

Google-boosted data platform Global.health enables new COVID-19 modeling

By
Mike Miliard
February 24, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Xavier Becerra smiling

Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images
 
HHS Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra signals support for virtual care

Most Read

A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
Nearly 500K Aetna members affected by EyeMed security incident
UAE on track to launch National Unified Medical Record system in 2021
Smart temp control technology could be key for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The biggest healthcare data breaches reported in 2020
GOP leader in Colorado posts names and home addresses of public health workers online

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

VisiQuate CEO Brian Robertson
Using chatbots to help drive back office efficiencies
rocket
Space exploration aiding health innovation
Iris Frye, founder of Parity Health Information & Technology
The importance of uplifting Black trailblazers in healthcare
HIMSS Media top stories
ClassPass unveils vaccine locator; N.J. struggles with vaccine registration glitches

More Stories

A person stands in front of a COVID-19 test sign

 (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Some COVID-19 tests available on the market could miss a majority of cases
Memorial Hermann Houston Texas

Memorial Hermann, Houston, Texas

Cerner AI helps Memorial Hermann document its diagnoses
L.B. Landry College and Career Preparatory High School

St. Thomas Community Health Center curated its apps to make it an all-in-one healthcare device that includes EHR access.

Health center customizes telehealth mobile device that's easy to use for the elderly
IBM sale of Watson Health could enable renewed focus on cloud growth
Vaccination programme
Serbia reaches one million vaccines with help of AI framework

Credit: Pexels

Thailand announces plans for human trials after...
The future of healthcare in the cloud
Science, research
New UK Research Agency for High Risk Science and...