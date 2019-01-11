NHS England chief digital officer to join video GP consultation provider LIVI

Juliet Bauer will take up a "global product role" starting from April.
By Leontina Postelnicu
January 11, 2019
12:29 PM
NHS England chief digital officer Juliet Bauer is joining video GP consultation provider LIVI, which launched in the UK last October after signing partnerships with two NHS GP federations.

The announcement follows the publication this week of the NHS long-term plan that outlined key milestones for the digital transformation of the health service in England.

Bauer was appointed as NHS England director of digital experience in 2016, taking up the role of first chief digital officer the following year to oversee a portfolio of digital services. 

Bauer will now join LIVI in April and take up a “global product role”, according to the company.

LIVI, launched in Sweden in 2015, is known as Kry in the Nordic markets. Since October, more than 13,000 patients have reportedly signed up to use the service through its partnership with the NHS NICS GP Federation.

In a statement, Bauer said:

“I am delighted to be joining LIVI at such an exciting time for digital health. Technology has the power to deliver a step-change in clinical care and patient experience. I am looking forward to helping LIVI expand their outstanding service to deliver on the NHS’ long term plan, as well as supporting their growth globally”.

The Health Service Journal [paywall] has reported that Tara Donnelly, CEO of the Health Innovation Network, will replace Bauer on an interim basis starting from 4 February.

Contact the author: lpostelnicu@himss.org

