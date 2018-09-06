NHS announces new Genomic Medicine Service

Agency said the goal is to provide access to genetic testing to drive personalized treatments and enable interventions for the whole country.
By Leontina Postelnicu
September 06, 2018
02:41 PM
Share
NHS hospital in the UK

Manchester, UK – National Health Service Chief Scientific Officer for England Sue Hill formally announced a new national Genomic Medicine Service at the Health and Care Innovation Expo here.

The new service, set to be rolled out in October, will provide 'equitable access' to genetic and genomic testing, including whole genome sequencing, and drive personalized treatments and interventions for the country’s entire population, building on the 100,000 Genomes Project, delivered to ‘common national standards, specifications and protocols’.

The U.S. also has a similar undertaking, the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us program, which aims to enroll 100,000 participants to share their data for research purposes. Both it and the NHS program comes as hospitals and technology vendors are increasingly building next-gen tools for precision medicine and genomics based on machine learning, SMART on FHIR and EHR integration to meet the demand for consumerism in healthcare.

While the market for precision medicine tools has been somewhat boundaryless thus far, market research firm KLAS this summer said it is starting to take shape and pinpointed, for example, 13 tech vendors with precision medicine capabilities.

NHS detailed initial plans to create the new service in March 2017, but a recent report from the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee warned that delays in the digitization of the NHS would compromise its rollout.

“The Genomic Medicine Service will evolve the role of existing clinical genetics services and the NHS Genomic Medicine Centers to enable seamless delivery for patients, and provide comprehensive access to specialist expertise from hospitals and specialist providers through primary care,” Sir Malcolm Grant, NHS England Chairman, and John Paul Maytum, Special Adviser to the CSO, wrote in a paper published in the Personalized Medicine journal earlier this year.

They explained that, in the future, the new service would ‘grow from its base in cancer and rare disease to driving prescribing and treatment optimisation and personalisation of interventions’.

A national genomic test directory will be a key part of the service, setting out the tests that will be available, how they will be provided and what technology will be used, among others, according to Hill, along with a network of seven genomic laboratory hubs set to coordinate genomic testing in specific regions.

In partnership with Genomics England, the NHS will build a new national genomic knowledge base to inform the work of researchers and industry partners, creating an “ecosystem for patient benefit,” Hill explained.

But the CSO also acknowledged the need for an agile workforce, responsive to change, pointing to Health Education England’s Genomics Education Program, created to ensure that health and care staff would have the skills and experience necessary to fully utilize genomic technologies in their work.

Separately, Genomics England announced plans to explore the public's concerns and expectations related to genomics and genomic medicine in the UK in a project that will be reviewed by an oversight group chaired by Anna Middleton, MD, Head of the Society and Ethics Research Group at the Cambridge Wellcome Genome Campus.

Big Data & Healthcare Analytics Forum

The Boston forum to focus on effective pop health management, AI and precision medicine Oct. 22-23.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Population Health, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

James Gfrerer testifying at the Senate Committee for Veterans Affairs

James Gfrerer testifying at the Senate Committee for Veterans Affairs. Credit: Senate.gov

Top Story
VA CIO nominee to fix cybersecurity, EHR modernization

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Women In Health IT
Analytics

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

athenahealth booth at HIMSS17
Elliott Management may be favorite to buy athenahealth
pharmacist scans a bottle of medication at pharmacy
IT investment needed for better medication management, boosting patient safety
NHS hospital in the UK
NHS announces new Genomic Medicine Service
blockchain ledger flow
Blockchain being put to work by IBM, Intel, CDC to combat opioid epidemic
Ryuk ransomware

Credit: HHS Cybersecurity Program report

HHS HCCIC cybersecurity alert: New Ryuk ransomware quickly racking up damage
exterior view of South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, is part of the South Shore Health System. Credit: Google Maps

Mobile health app boosts HCAHPS scores, lowers costs at South Shore Health System
veterans affairs
VA leadership woes: Readers nearly deadlocked on EHR project path
doctor with patient looking at tablet health record

New research reveals hospital innovation needs to focus on interoperability, patient experience and telehealth.

Innovation in 3 charts: Where it's needed, priorities and sticking points