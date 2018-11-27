New Zealand’s Northern Region simulates major cyberattack on its health system

The mock exercise, called ‘hot chili’, was run by the shared services agency healthAlliance to create, test and improve a regional view of business continuity and the recovery capability.
By Dean Koh
November 27, 2018
12:17 AM
Share

Photo via TKariotis on Twitter.

New Zealand’s Northern Region simulated a major cyberattack on its health system, saying it is a case of “when, not if” an attack will eventually occur.

healthAlliance systems operations manager Simon Long presented at the HiNZ Conference 2018 in Wellington on 23 November on the mock incident, called ‘hot chilli’, which was run by the shared services agency. healthAlliance is one of the most significant shared services organisations for the health sector in New Zealand and jointly owned by the four Northern Region district health boards (DHBs) : Northland, Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau Health.

Long said low-scale cyberattacks on the health system happen on a daily basis and the mock incident escalated the scenario into a major attack that affected a number of systems.

“The objective was to create, test and improve a regional view of business continuity and the recovery capability,” he told attendees.

The exercise involved the four northern DHBs – Waitemata, Auckland, Northland and Counties Manukau – and was designed to be as close to real life as possible, so staff were not forewarned. Around 27,000 people work across the DHBs and healthAlliance.

The mock attack involved the email systems being unavailable due to hacking, no wi-fi access on the sites and the data integrity of the clinical systems being untrustworthy, meaning National Health Index numbers were not validated.

The simulation started at 9am and finished around 4pm followed by a debrief and “it was a really interesting day for everybody involved,” said Long.

Key learnings were that one can never over-communicate in a crisis situation and the huge value of practice to get better and become more efficient.

Long said other organisations had since asked healthAlliance for help in this area and the agency is happy to share its learnings.

Ministry of Health chief security adviser Nick Baty presented with Long on his involvement with ‘hot chilli’ and how the experience has fed into the development of a health sector cybersecurity event response plan.

In the article “Ethical hacking: What to look for in a pen tester”, author Jessica Davis notes that simulated attacks on a healthcare organisation can help infosec leaders assess their security posture, but not all pen testers are created equal and not every provider is ready to be tested.

Pen testing is the practice of simulated cyberattacks on an organisation’s network or a specific function, such as IoT devices or web apps. The goal is to identify any system flaws or weaknesses and just how likely it is that a hacker can exploit these vulnerabilities. Lee Kim, director of privacy and security for HIMSS North America, said that a pen tester should have “real world experience and experience in business environments like [healthcare].”

A version of this article first appeared on eHealthNews.nz.

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Women Health IT
Top Story
HIMSS names the 2019 Most Influential Women in Health IT Award winners

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Workforce
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Ali Slimani, Cerner's general manager of strategic partnerships for Middle East sales
Transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia
Hazel Jones, program director of Apps & Wearables at NHS Digital
NHS library features trusted healthcare apps
Dr. Shafi Ahmed, CMO, Medical Realities
How clinicians can be innovators
Shakira Brown, CEO of SMB Strategic Media
Best practices to sell cybersecurity to the C-suite

More Stories

Game-changing initiative to boost eHealth Interoperability Conformity Assessment in Europe

Malaysian Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad speaking at the Luncheon Talk at Menara Razak, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) on November 8, 2018. Credit: Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad's Facebook page.

Malaysia to implement EMR at 145 hospitals nationwide in the next three years
Artificial Intelligence
Healthcare AI: What we know so far

Dr. David Levine (right), researcher and lead for Brigham and Women’s Home Hospital programme, speaking to a patient. (Credit: Brigham and Women’s Hospital via YouTube.)

Biofourmis collaborates with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to improve patient home care
AI CT scans
AI helps predict conditions via CT scans
Top 5 Components for Interconnecting Cost and Quality
health IT
10 health IT happenings we're thankful for in 2018
AI digital workforce
Artificial intelligence fueling need for digital workforce