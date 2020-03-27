New York seeks volunteers for COVID-19 tech SWAT team

New York State is launching a new effort to harness leading-edge technology expertise to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic – and it is seeking volunteers who might want to join the effort.

"We are looking for impactful solutions and skilled tech employees to help," said state officials in announcing the initiative. "Individuals from leading global technology companies are being deployed across high-impact and urgent coronavirus response activities."

New York officials say they're particularly looking for tech professionals with experience in:

product management

software development and engineering

hardware deployment and end-user support

data science

operations management

design

The SWAT teams could be open to technology companies, universities, nonprofits, research labs and other organizations, according to the posting.

Teams – which will be expected to help the state's pandemic response for 90-day volunteer service deployments – will be tasked with certain areas such as technology, operations, analytics and communications, officials say.

"Our highest need is for teams or cohorts of individuals from a single institution," they explained, noting a preference for contributors who could work in person or are locally based.

"Given that many employers are having many workers work from home, volunteers would collaborate virtually with New York State teams," officials said. "So, preference will be given to those in the Eastern and Central U.S. time zones, but we are open to the west coast as well."

The SWAT team deployments would be coordinated by New York's Office of Information Technology Services.

Those who might be interested in applying for services can do so here.

"We are grateful for the level of interest and excitement that so many have to support New York’s coronavirus response efforts," said state officials. "We will do our very best to follow up on every offer of support, but may not be able to do so in every instance."

