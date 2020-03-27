Global Edition
New York seeks volunteers for COVID-19 tech SWAT team

The state hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis is assembling new squads of technology companies and skilled IT professionals to "accelerate and amplify" it's response to the coronavirus outbreak, and is looking for new recruits.
By Mike Miliard
March 27, 2020
03:18 PM

New York State is launching a new effort to harness leading-edge technology expertise to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic – and it is seeking volunteers who might want to join the effort.

"We are looking for impactful solutions and skilled tech employees to help," said state officials in announcing the initiative. "Individuals from leading global technology companies are being deployed across high-impact and urgent coronavirus response activities."

New York officials say they're particularly looking for tech professionals with experience in:

  • product management
  • software development and engineering
  • hardware deployment and end-user support
  • data science 
  • operations management
  • design

The SWAT teams could be open to technology companies, universities, nonprofits, research labs and other organizations, according to the posting.

Teams – which will be expected to help the state's pandemic response for 90-day volunteer service deployments – will be tasked with certain areas such as technology, operations, analytics and communications, officials say.

"Our highest need is for teams or cohorts of individuals from a single institution," they explained, noting a preference for contributors who could work in person or are locally based.

"Given that many employers are having many workers work from home, volunteers would collaborate virtually with New York State teams," officials said. "So, preference will be given to those in the Eastern and Central U.S. time zones, but we are open to the west coast as well."

The SWAT team deployments would be coordinated by New York's Office of Information Technology Services.

Those who might be interested in applying for services can do so here.

"We are grateful for the level of interest and excitement that so many have to support New York’s coronavirus response efforts," said state officials. "We will do our very best to follow up on every offer of support, but may not be able to do so in every instance."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Telehealth group practice offers free care to seniors nationwide during crisis

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Readers share their stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them

