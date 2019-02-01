New York HIEs merge to double down on data sharing

HealthlinkNY and HealtheConnections will leverage best practices and team skills of both health information exchanges to improve care delivery, officials said.
By Diana Manos
February 01, 2019
09:05 AM
Share
Clinician EHR tablet

Two New York health information exchanges, HealthlinkNY and HealtheConnections, announced plans to merge. The deal follows a September announcement the two made, to accelerate their mutual goal to deliver improved resources to their regions.

WHY IT MATTERS

Combined, the new HIE will increase usage and adoption of health information exchange across New York, said Staci Romeo, executive director of HealthlinkNY.

Romeo noted that the two organizations are the only New York State HIEs that support the Department of Health’s Population Health Improvement agenda through regional collaborative efforts, and the merger will strengthen this.

THE LARGER TREND

Though some have doubted their viability, state and regional HIEs have said not to count them out just yet. Even as EHR vendor-driven networks gain maturity and scope, older and more traditional health information exchanges still have a lot of critical value to bring to the table, said John Kansky, president and CEO of Indiana Health Information Exchange, one of the HIEs that is still standing and self-sufficient.

"If you go looking for the people that have the last mile wired or have the data available – and in some cases have it in normalized, curated repositories, ready to be exchanged – it's the HIEs," Kansky said.

With the advancement of the Commonwell – Carequality interoperability connection, HIEs have moved from the limelight they once held.

ON THE RECORD

Rob Hack, president and CEO of HealtheConnections said the combined HIEs will leverage best practices and team skills from both to create a stronger organization.

“Together, we have an opportunity to deliver valued services that enable improvement and efficiencies in health and healthcare delivery,” Hack said.  

The new larger HIE will span 26 counties, bringing together 4,100 participating providers in 1,800 locations in the Central and Southern Tier regions of New York, with 4,600 participating providers and 1,000 locations in the Upper and Lower Hudson Valley. 

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology.

Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Change Healthcare booth HIMSS19
Top Story
Change Healthcare to focus on AI, blockchain, patient experience at HIMSS19

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Clinical
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery
Hospital CEOs must make healthcare IT a priority
Readying technology, data for the Silver Tsunami

More Stories

DHBs in New Zealand to develop national Electronic Oral Health Record
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery
New HIMSS report makes 4 healthcare predictions for 2019
HIMSS makes 4 healthcare predictions for 2019
infusion pump
Cybersecurity coalition calls for integrating medical device, health IT security initiatives
Health 2040: A look into the future
Health 2040: A look into the future
doctors talking to patients
Early look at digitizing infectious disease guidelines for EHRs

Credit: Chris Dorney/ Shutterstock.com

Public health - predict or perish

Above photo: Ian McCrae (CEO, Orion Health) and Atif Al Braiki (CEO, Abu Dhabi Health Data Services). Credit: Orion Health

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and Orion Health partner to deliver the first HIE in the Middle East