Global Edition
Privacy & Security

New threat intelligence platform is tailored for clinical and C-suite leaders

The customizable DynamikAnalytix technology from Clinical Cyber Defense System aims to tackle a central challenge for cybersecurity: getting non-technical leaders such as CMIOs and CEOs engaged with the subject.
By Nathan Eddy
September 27, 2019
10:57 AM

Healthcare security firm Clinical Cyber Defense Systems announced the launch of DynamikAnalytix, a security analytics platform designed specifically for the healthcare industry.

The platform detects vulnerabilities across a hospital's digital ecosystem, taking security data generated by a hospital's IT systems and translating and visualizing it as clinical and business risk metrics.

Developed so that hospital executives without any security knowledge can log-in and understand their risk profile, users can look at a dashboard and understand if patient safety or hospital operations are at risk, and why.

"The top cybersecurity challenge facing hospitals today goes beyond technology – it's about knowledge and communication," Dr. Saif Abed, CEO of CCDS, told HealthcareITNews. "What I mean is that security has its own complex language that often seems inaccessible for anyone without some kind of IT background."

Abed said the goal at CCDS is to make all that information actually meaningful and useful for hospital leaders from the CMIO to CEO, and the platform can also be customized and integrated into the products and services of existing cybersecurity vendors, security operations centers and medical device manufacturers.

"At the end of the day, the ultimate risks we are concerned about in healthcare are all to do with patient safety," he said. However, it's not always obvious how a vulnerability in an endpoint can harm patient care. Not every security risk is going to be as obvious as a hacked insulin pump."

Abed said to understand those risks requires a detailed understanding of clinical workflows that exist across entire health systems from the pathology lab to the intensive care unit and everything in between.

"Our team of clinicians have spent the last two years distilling this knowledge and experience into analytical models that mean we can truly map all the direct and indirect patient safety risks that can stem from a single or group of vulnerabilities coming together for any given piece of technology in a hospital,"  he said.

He explained a major challenge for the cybersecurity industry is getting C-level and non-technical leadership engaged with the subject.

"If a platform is going to be adopted, it needs to be intuitive to use and generate immediately actionable information," he said. "That's why we designed DynamikAnalytix so that a single glance at a dashboard can tell you all you need to know about the clinical and business risk status of your hospital."

He noted attackers used to see healthcare as an opportunistic area of attack, and they are going to start becoming more targeted, sophisticated and brazen.

"We will see an increased prevalence of attacks that are specifically structured as a potential threats to patient safety and hospital operations at scale," Abed said. "The confluence of IoT, mobility, interoperability and cloud adoption is going to complicate this even further so it's critical that health system leaders are closely scrutinizing, monitoring and mitigating these risks that come with digital transformation."

 

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.
Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Nurse caring for elderly patient

Medicaid may be the driver to reducing costs

By
Susan Morse
September 27, 2019

More inclusive EHRs can help extend welcome, save transgender lives

By
Jonah Comstock
September 27, 2019
Connected 'smart' communities will be a key part of 21st century healthcare

Connected 'smart' communities will be a key part of 21st century healthcare

By
Mike Miliard
September 27, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Connected 'smart' communities will be a key part of 21st century healthcare
Connected 'smart' communities will be a key part of 21st century healthcare

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Analytics
Compliance & Legal

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Getting patients access to the data they need
Longtime physician leader's mission: To improve US healthcare
New 'healthscape' comes into focus at Health 2.0
Health 2.0 Launch! winner is tapping value of supply chain data

More Stories

InterSystems makes HL7 FHIR integration components free to NHS customers
CMS unveils new rules aimed at clinician burden, patient experience
Man in server room.
Advances in uninterruptible power supply technology deliver cost-effective protection for edge data centers
Health 2.0 Launch! winner is tapping value of supply chain data
Examining the hot topics at Health 2.0
Major new report calls for better integration of social determinants of health
Alliance Chicago integrates SDOH in its pop health, EHR systems
Alliance Chicago integrates SDOH in its pop health, EHR systems
Revenue cycle management, EHR integration remain pain points for providers