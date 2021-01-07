Global Edition
Interoperability

New ONC tools to help developers comply with new interoperability rules

An API Resource Guide, specifics on 2015 Edition Certification Criteria requirements and reminders about key compliance dates are among the resources for software developers to help ensure 21st Century Cures compliance.
By Mike Miliard
January 07, 2021
10:05 AM

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT has published a series of guides and tool kits to help tech developers get a jump on compliance with its 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule.

WHY IT MATTERS

The compliance dates for ONC's information blocking rules may have been pushed back due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, but they still draw nearer by the day.

ONC has provided these new resources meant to help the health IT developer community build products that meet the new certification requirements for standards-based APIs that can be used "without special effort."

Among these new resources, the 2015 Edition Cures Update Key Dates compiles the timelines developers need to adhere to in the work to develop certified systems, and help them keep apprised of the requirements they must meet along the way.

ONC's Cert Notes: 2015 Edition Cures Update Reference document is a one-stop shop noting all the changes made to the 2015 Edition Certification Criteria requirements as outlined in the ONC Cures Act Final Rule. Developers can use it to understand new adjustments to specific certification criteria as they work toward '2015 Edition Cures Update" certification status for their modules, officials say.

And the API Resource Guide is geared toward IT developers seeking ONC certification to one or more of the API certification criteria (170.315(g)(7) – (g)(10)) or compliance with API Conditions or Maintenance of Certification requirements, says ONC. It incorporates clarifications from the ONC Cures Act Final Rule preamble, Certification Companion Guides and additional educational materials to assist health IT developers to meet the API requirements of the ONC Certification Program.

THE LARGER TREND

ONC also encouraged all healthcare tech developers – not just those seeking certification in light of the Cures Act – to familiarize themselves with legislation's goals and requirements, since they will be reshaping the ways data is exchanged across the health ecosystem in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the agency heard from various stakeholder groups this week about its compliance timelines.

In a January 4 letter to ONC chief Dr. Donald Rucker, more than a dozen organizations, including the American Medical Informatics Association, the American Telemedicine Association, Microsoft, Boston Children’s Hospital and the Pew Charitable Trusts, called on ONC to push toward API requirements without any further delay, requesting implementation of the regulations "no later than the end of 2022 so that patients and health care providers can better access and use the data in records to improve the coordination, quality, and safety of care."

In another letter, the Medical Group Management Association urged Rucker to hold off on the start date of the rules' information blocking provisions – currently set for three months from now, on April 5 – until at least 180 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency has been lifted by HHS.

MGMA also asked ONC to "engage in an aggressive effort to educate physician practices on the provisions" of what it called an "extremely complex" set of rules.

ON THE RECORD

"As you can see, ONC has available a variety of resources to help health IT developers comply with the ONC Cures Act Final Rule," said Rob Anthony, director of ONC's certification and testing division, in a blog post about the new resources. "We hope the health IT developer community finds these useful as important compliance dates approach."

 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Mental health tech, NHS, Healthily

Roundup: COVID symptom checker for frontline staff, mental health tech investments and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
January 08, 2021
Interoperability, SNOMED

Germany enables free national use of SNOMED CT

By
Sophie Porter
January 08, 2021
A telehealth consultation via laptop pc

'Sleeping giant' of telehealth awoke in 2020, and here's who rose to the challenge

By
Kat Jercich
January 07, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A telehealth consultation via laptop pc
'Sleeping giant' of telehealth awoke in 2020, and here's who rose to the challenge

Most Read

How virtual care can keep pregnant patients safer from COVID-19
UK's Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust rolls-out remote visiting service for patients
What now for Joe Biden's presidency and healthcare?
Upstate Medical University decreases no-shows by 59% with telehealth, which patients love
KLAS: Providers mostly satisfied with their patient intake IT vendors – with one exception
Rapid innovation depends on patient codesign

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety

Video

Sponsored by
Stanley Chiang
Hospitals finding digital paper fills myriad digitization needs
Sponsored by
Pure Storage VP Josh Gluck
Taking a holistic approach to cybersecurity
Sponsored by
Health Catalyst Chief Data Scientist Jason Jones
Augmented intelligence: Taking the best from machines and humans
PocketHealth Chief Patient Officer Dave deBronkart
'e-Patient Dave' on why patients need access to medical images

More Stories

A booth with an Optum logo
Optum to acquire Change Healthcare in $13B deal
Photograph of a man working on a server
A look back on 2020: reshaping the healthcare IT landscape
Stanley Chiang
Hospitals finding digital paper fills myriad digitization needs
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a suit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida counties use Eventbrite to schedule vaccine appointments
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh building complex

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

At UPMC, Android-enabled telehealth keeps child transplant patients safe
A person sits in a darkened room in front of a wall of computers
Ransomware attack derails UVM's Epic implementation timeline
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was one of the founders of Haven, which is calling it quits after a 3-year run. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Haven disbands, ending speculation on what innovation at such a scale could do
Pure Storage VP Josh Gluck
Taking a holistic approach to cybersecurity