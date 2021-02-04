Global Edition
Telehealth

New Hampshire lawmakers push to roll back telehealth coverage

The bill would exclude audio-only services from the definition of telemedicine and target payment parity for virtual services.
By Kat Jercich
February 04, 2021
02:59 PM
Welcome to New Hampshire sign

"Welcome to New Hampshire, Lebanon, New Hampshire" by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

New Hampshire lawmakers held a hearing this week on a bill that would roll back provisions safeguarding telehealth coverage in the state.

The bill, sponsored by three Republican state legislators, targets payment parity for telehealth services and would eliminate coverage for audio-only services.  

"This bill discriminates against people who are not able to access the Internet or who do not have the equipment or knowledge to access video/audio care with their doctors, clinicians or therapists," read a letter to the editor of the Valley News signed this past week by the CEO, the medical director and the director of development and community relations at West Central Behavioral Health.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

HB 602 is cosponsored by Reps. Jess Edwards, R-Rockingham; John Hunt, R-Cheshire; and Jason Osborne, R-Rockingham.

It would make changes to the reimbursement limits for telemedicine, striking the wording of existing statutes requiring Medicaid and private insurers to provide coverage on the same basis as in-person services and revising the law to cap the combined amount of reimbursement to distant sites and originating sites at the total amount allowed for health services in person.  

It would also explicitly exclude audio-only telephone services from the definition of telemedicine, including with regard to insurance coverage.   

Somewhat confusingly, Edwards was among the cosponsors of the 2020 law that extended payment parity for telehealth coverage in the first place.

Telehealth advocates have repeatedly stressed the importance of audio-only coverage, especially for patients who do not have access to high-quality broadband.   

"Who are the people among us who do not have Internet access or the technology or technical knowledge to do video appointments? This bill is clearly biased against our most elderly, most poor, most limited and most rural citizens," read the Valley News letter.  

THE LARGER TREND  

New Hampshire joins several other states in enacting telehealth legislation in the absence of federal policy. But while the Granite State is moving to restrict coverage, most others – including its next-door neighbor – are pushing to expand access.  

This past month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, himself a former insurance executive, signed a law safeguarding telehealth coverage in that state. It will implement permanent rate parity for virtual behavioral health services, among other provisions.  

Also in January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York proposed sweeping telehealth reforms that would protect access to virtual care services. And the Indiana state senate unanimously passed a bill this week that would safeguard access to care after the pandemic.   

ON THE RECORD  

"During this pandemic and beyond, we encourage all New Hampshire legislators to vote against HB 602 so that our health care professionals can meet the needs remotely of all patients, not just those who can access the Internet," read the letter to the editor.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Call for nominations: HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards

Call for nominations: HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards

By
HIMSS
February 04, 2021
StrideCare headquarters Dallas

StrideCare headquarters in Dallas

StrideCare drops 10 EHR systems and unifies Texas-wide practices with athenahealth

By
Bill Siwicki
February 04, 2021
A doctor in the ICU

FDA issues landmark clearance to AI-driven ICU predictive tool

By
Kat Jercich
February 04, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A doctor in the ICU
FDA issues landmark clearance to AI-driven ICU predictive tool

Most Read

Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2020
Mount Sinai-linked computer pads keep patients at home during COVID-19
Telehealth, vaccines will be big cybersecurity challenges in 2021, experts predict
What's next for cybersecurity in 2021? Ransomware-as-a-service, DDoS and more
St. Luke’s reduces employee burnout and mental health costs with digital health tool
Cures 2.0 could be 'well on the way' by spring, say DeGette and Upton

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Population Health
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

InsightRX CEO Sirj Goswami
It's time to move from one-size-fits-all to personalized drug dosing
Sponsored by
CyberMDX's Amir Vashkover and Philips Healthcare's David Franklin
Why hospitals need ongoing monitoring of evolving threats
Jennifer Price, executive director of data and analytics at THREAD
Telehealth playing a larger role in clinical research
Virtual care has a part to play in post-COVID-19 specialty care

More Stories

Jennifer Price, executive director of data and analytics at THREAD
Telehealth playing a larger role in clinical research
AI
HealthTensor raises $5M for its AI-based medical diagnosis tools
A pair of hands on a computer
VMware Carbon Black's healthcare users faced 239M attempted cyberattacks in 2020
Person consults with person wearing stethoscope via tablet
Banyan Health Systems cycles telehealth 'kits' among those in need
A person wearing a stethoscope on a computer
Post-implementation EHR usability still a 'significant challenge'
cyberattack
Outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace hit by ransomware attack
PwC
Virtual care to become ‘new normal’ throughout GCC countries
Virtual care has a part to play in post-COVID-19 specialty care