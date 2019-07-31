New EY system for individualized cancer therapies supports digital ecosphere

EY, among other things a builder of data-centric health and wellness strategies and technologies, has launched Pointellis, a new system that supports the provision of individualized therapies that target each cancer patient’s specific treatment needs.

The new EY solution is a fully connected data infrastructure that facilitates handoffs of information between unaffiliated entities such as hospitals, laboratories and logistics centers.

WHY IT MATTERS

By maintaining the chain of custody and identity from when a patient’s tissue and blood samples are first obtained, through to treatment administration and long-term monitoring, Pointellis helps cancer patients get their individual treatment in a faster and more secure way, the company stated.

Built on Microsoft Azure, using cross-platform open source frameworks, the system helps enable a full digital ecosphere that services parties involved in individualized cancer therapy, the company added.

Bringing together deep analytics knowledge from EY teams with Microsoft technology, Pointellis is designed to help enable six core function areas of a digital ecosphere, EY explained. It expedites the timely flow of information and materials along the end-to-end value chain, helping patients to receive the care they need, the company added.

According to EY, the six core functions are:

1. Biometric chain of identity/custody, to track and trace biopsy tissue and blood samples from point of care when the patient first enters the system, all the way through medicine administration.

2. Supply chain, to allow for enrollment, scheduling, demand and capacity planning as well as coordination of logistics and delivery.

3. Patient engagement, to share appropriate information and keep the patient engaged through the waiting process as well as provide disease management information.

4. Care management, to provide oncologists and healthcare providers who treat and support critically ill patients with up-to-date information and decision support based on the data captured through the platform.

5. Health outcomes, to measure more accurately and allow providers, health systems, payers and manufacturers to adapt treatment and improve clinical benefit.

6. Funds allotment, to manage the complexities of paying all who are involved with the treatment of a patient.

THE LARGER TREND

According to the World Health Organization, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to exceed 23 million worldwide by 2030. Cancer remains one of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges due to the costs involved for healthcare providers and drug manufacturers.

This problem will be exacerbated by an aging and growing population worldwide with more patients with cancer seeking treatment in the future.

ON THE RECORD

“One of the key requirements to shift cancer care from a one-size-fits-all approach to an individualized treatment model is to have an operating model and supply chain in place that can improve how each therapy is designed, manufactured, delivered and administered to the right patient and at the right time, every time,” said Pamela Spence, EY global health sciences and wellness industry leader. “This changing clinical paradigm in cancer therapy will have significant implications for the various stakeholders involved.”

“Combining EY experience with Microsoft capabilities was fundamental to developing Pointellis, which connects the many stakeholders involved in providing individualized treatments,” said Adlai Goldberg, EY global life sciences digital, social and commercial innovation leader. “Pointellis supports a supply chain as bespoke as the treatment itself, one for each and every cancer patient. It maintains the chain of custody and identity; validating every handoff from patient through to drug manufacturer and back again, helping to enable that each patient is treated safely, securely and accurately, every time.”

