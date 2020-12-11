Global Edition
Government & Policy

New CMS interoperability rule would streamline prior authorization processes

The proposed rule aims to enhance patient access and smooth API-enabled data exchange by requiring the use of specific HL7 FHIR implementation guides by payers.
By Kat Jercich
December 11, 2020
11:43 AM
Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a proposed rule Thursday aimed at improving the electronic exchange of healthcare data among payers, providers and patients.

The rule would require Medicaid, CHIP and QHP programs to build HL7 FHIR-based APIs to support data exchange and prior authorization. It also includes a proposed API standard for healthcare operations nationwide.

"For patients, there will be no more wrangling with prior providers and locating ancient fax machines to take possession of one’s own data; for providers, there will be no more piecing together patient health histories based on incomplete, half-forgotten snippets of information pried out of the patients themselves; for payers, this is the first step towards building the important data sharing systems we need to move towards value," wrote CMS Administrator Seema Verma in a blog post accompanying the announcement.   

WHY IT MATTERS  

The proposed rule seeks to enhance the patient access API by requiring the use of specific HL7 implementation guides by impacted payers.

"If these IGs remain optional, there is a chance that the required APIs could be built in such a way that creates misalignment between and among payer APIs and with third-party apps," noted CMS in the rule text.

In addition, CMS is proposing that payers establish, implement and maintain a process ensuring that third-party app developers requesting to receive patient data will adhere to certain privacy provisions.  

It also would require some payers to build a FHIR-based API allowing providers to know in advance what documentation is needed, to streamline the documentation process, and enable providers to send prior authorization requests and receive responses electronically, directly from the provider’s EHR or other practice management system.

The rule proposes a maximum of 72 hours for payers to issue decisions on urgent requests and seven calendar days for nonurgent ones, with a requirement to provide a specific reason for any denial.  

"These policies, taken together, could lead to fewer prior authorization denials and appeals, while improving communication and understanding between payers, providers, and patients," wrote CMS in a press release.

The rule also includes a proposal on behalf of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT to adopt the API implementation specifications for healthcare operations as part of a nationwide health IT infrastructure.  

"By ONC proposing these implementation specifications in this way, CMS and ONC are together working to ensure a unified approach to advancing standards in HHS that adopts all interoperability standards in a consistent manner, in one location, for HHS use," read the rule.  

THE LARGER TREND

The rule builds on final rules around interoperability and patient access, themselves aimed at fulfilling provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic provoked some agency flexibility around timeline and compliance, it also highlighted the importance of seamless information sharing.   

Patients have also expressed high levels of interest in having access to their own data.  

ON THE RECORD

"If just a quarter of providers took advantage of the new electronic solutions that this proposal would make available, the proposed rule would save between 1 and 5 billion dollars over the next ten years. With the pandemic placing even greater strain on our health care system, the policies in this rule are more vital than ever," said Verma in a press release.
 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Interoperability

More regional news

Cerner, Xealth simplify digital tool orders for telehealth, remote patient monitoring

By
Mike Miliard
December 11, 2020
Tracmo CareActive Watch wearable for dementia worn on wrist

The Tracmo CareActive Watch

Unique wearable helps researchers study dementia patients and familial caregivers

By
Bill Siwicki
December 11, 2020
Global Consortium for eHealth Interoperability

Interoperability consortium an 'even higher priority' post-pandemic

By
Sara Mageit
December 11, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
New CMS interoperability rule would streamline prior authorization processes

Most Read

HIMSSCast: Is the FDA taking digital health regulation in the right direction?
Judy Faulkner talks lessons learned from Epic's COVID-19 response
Insights into RPA implementation in healthcare
Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare
Epic to use InterSystems as data foundation for latest EHR release
Cerner unveils new interoperability tools, as CEO Brent Shafer says 'innovation is accelerating'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Diameter Health Chief Commercial Officer Terry Boch
ONC's latest rules accelerate data sharing, but data quality issues remain
HIMSS Media Top Stories
With COVID-19 vaccine on horizon, cybersecurity concerns emerge; Google launches research app
UCLA Health Telehealth Implementation Manager Heather Hitson
UCLA Health is using telehealth to make care more accessible to LGBTQ patients
Cerner's Hans Buitendijk and Foothold Technology's David Bucciferro
HIMSS EHR Association enables vendor collaboration for COVID-19 public health reporting

More Stories

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

States push back on Trump admin's request for COVID-19 vaccine patient data
HHS Secretary Alex Azar

HHS Secretary Alex Azar

HHS floats major changes to HIPAA Privacy Rule
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
 

Google CEO weighs in on AI ethicist's controversial departure
Amarillo Texas population health
ACO saves $600,000 and improves patient outcomes with pop health platform
GITEX Technology Week 2020, Dubai
UAE government unveils e-complaint system to report healthcare malpractices
Cerner's Hans Buitendijk and Foothold Technology's David Bucciferro
HIMSS EHR Association enables vendor collaboration for COVID-19 public health reporting
Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer announces clinical decision support across Africa and India
Microsoft, Cambridge, AI

Credit: Microsoft

UK hospital first to use AI cancer treatment tool