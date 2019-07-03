Net Health bolsters EHR offerings with Optima acquisition

Software developer Net Health is acquiring Optima Healthcare Solutions, which specializes in cloud-based electronic health records.

WHY IT MATTERS

Optima provides cloud-based solutions for post-acute care providers, including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, contract therapy companies, outpatient therapy clinics, hospices and continuing care retirement communities.

The company’s EHR solutions help outpatient therapists build patient care plans, track treatment goals and document care, with features including a clinical content library and customizable templates.

Net Health’s platforms, which include Agility, ReDoc, and WoundExpert, currently serve five medical specialty markets and provide practice management tools, revenue cycle management, clinical workflow documentation, patient-reported outcomes and population analytics.

WoundExpert, for example, is a suite of integrated clinical, financial, and regulatory offerings designed to enhance patient care and facility performance across the wound care continuum, supporting a fully paperless patient medical record.'

Anthony Sanzo, Net Health’s Chairman and CEO, will continue in his role through the integration of the two companies, and will take on the role of executive chairman post-integration.

Patrick Colletti will continue to serve in his role as Net Health chief operating officer and will become the company’s chief innovation officer upon integration, while Josh Pickus will join the company as president and chief integration officer, succeeding Sanzo as CEO following completion of the deal, which is expected to close this month.

THE LARGER TREND

Outpatient care is among the fastest growing segments in the healthcare market, with growth primarily attributed to advancements in medical technologies, patient preferences, and financial incentives, according to a recent Definitive Healthcare survey of 200 healthcare leaders.

Among the major outpatient care challenges is implementing and investing in new technologies, cited by more than a third of survey respondents, followed by understanding industry consolidation and staffing outpatient facilities.

ON THE RECORD

"This transaction will allow us to expand our vision of enabling the cross-continuum care that patients deserve and our healthcare system demands," said Pickus in a statement. "As our customers navigate upcoming regulatory change, this transaction positions us to do even more to help them deliver provider experiences and patient outcomes."

"Both companies have a legacy of designing purpose-built, innovative solutions that have delighted providers for over two decades," said Sanzo. "Our combined products, expertise, talent, and resources will accelerate our ability to deliver the fully-connected data and predictive capabilities healthcare providers need to thrive in a value-based world."

