Global Edition
Focus on Social Determinants of Health

National Health IT Week kicks off with a focus on healthy communities

HIMSS is convening policy events nationwide this week to spotlight how information and technology are addressing social determinants and improving population health.
By Mike Miliard
September 23, 2019
10:28 AM

For its 13th annual National Health IT Week, which kicks off today and runs through Sept. 27, HIMSS will be focusing on how public- and private-sector stakeholders can better align information and technology to drive advancements in population health.

WHY IT MATTERS
With the theme this year of Supporting Healthy Communities, HIMSS will be convening in-person and virtual events – along with White House officials, Congressional leaders, federal and state agencies, healthcare providers and community groups nationwide – to spotlight opportunities to address five key factors of community health:

  • Advancing public and population health
  • Modernizing the public health infrastructure
  • Accelerating workforce development
  • Expanding access to broadband and telehealth
  • Addressing social determinants of health

More than 500 different stakeholders, including government agencies, industry and community groups nationwide, are participating, in NHIT events all week long. You can see a full listing of events here and follow along on Twitter using the hashtags #NHITweek, #HITworks, #IHeartHIT or #GovHIT.

Be sure to check back on Healthcare IT News this week for further coverage of NHIT Week events.

THE LARGER TREND
National Health IT Week's theme of Supporting Healthy Communities coincides with our own focus this month on the social determinants of health.

So far in September, HITN and its sister sites have explored data-driven partnerships, the impact of social services spending, how AI is helping providers manage SDOH data, and how other new technologies and new ideas are changing the calculous for personal and population health.

ON THE RECORD
"Advancing public health and population health efforts will be critical to overcoming the problems that drive poor health outcomes and in turn will facilitate supporting healthy communities," according to HIMSS.

"Communities must learn how to identify linkages with existing mobile/telehealth/social media technologies. The drive toward smart cities and communities may be most impactful in advancing public and population health, particularly when they are able to interoperate across core health, human services and non-health sector systems."

Focus on Social Determinants of Health

In September, Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will take a look at the SDOH and how varied health systems, IT companies, Congress and others are addressing it.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Connected Health, Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

Patient advocates: Tech can help improve experience, but empathy is most important

By
Jonah Comstock
September 23, 2019

Information blocking rules: Health industry groups call for Congressional oversight

By
Mike Miliard
September 23, 2019
Hackers are changing their approach to healthcare ransomware attacks

Hackers are changing their approach to healthcare ransomware attacks

By
Bill Siwicki
September 23, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story
National Health IT Week kicks off with a focus on healthy communities

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Compliance & Legal
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Transforming digitally is more than implementing the right technology
Using biomarkers to identify and address unknown health issues
What’s motivating healthcare hackers?
How HIMSS is leveraging its 'innovation engines'

More Stories

The new platform applies natural language understanding technology to help health systems tackle their clinical documentation improvement initiatives.
3M and M*Modal launch new AI-powered CDI tool
Pop health IT helps Partners in Recovery reduce psychiatric hospital admissions by 50%
Pop health IT helps Partners in Recovery reduce psychiatric hospital admissions by 50%
How HIMSS is leveraging its 'innovation engines'
Majority of hospitals, physician practices screen patients for at least one SDOH, Dartmouth study finds
Wake Forest Baptist Health
Focus on operational efficiency and RTLS technology has given Wake Forest Baptist Health a financial leg up
Rush, Ochsner Health System partner on telemedicine, Epic EHR
Rush, Ochsner Health System partner on telemedicine, Epic EHR
Sana Health takes home VentureConnect award for wearable, non-drug pain relief tech
How one provider org used SDOH, analytics and texting to help reduce pre-term births

Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

How one provider used SDOH, texting to reduce pre-term births