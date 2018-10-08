National Health IT week enters a new era

NHITWeek 2018 moves beyond proving the value of HIT to focus on showing successes of using information and technology.
By Tom Sullivan
October 08, 2018
07:30 AM
Share
US Senate capital building exterior view of dome

This is a transformational year for National Health IT Week. The annual weeklong campaign is stepping out of its traditional mode proving that health IT is valuable and now shifting focus to demonstrate what has already been accomplished by harnessing information and technology.

“Now is the time to talk about what we’ve achieved, not just what’s possible but what we’ve already done,” said Samantha Burch, senior director of Congressional Affairs for HIMSS.

NHITWeek 2018 is also more virtual than ever, with a focus on advocacy at the state level relative to ask state legislatures to take action on state HIT roadmaps, include tech objectives in health improvement plans that are not necessarily about technology, and build bridges by embedding data sharing opportunities.

“We have put in a lot of effort to work across the different sectors in a state, including justice, police, emergency responders, public health and behavioral health to address the opioid crisis,” said Valerie Rogers, director of state government affairs at HIMSS.

Rogers added that data sharing opportunities will also be the topic of various marches on state capitals around the country, both of the in-person and virtual ilk.

To that end, different HIMSS chapters will assemble a “Day on the Hill” or smaller meetings with governors and state officials while others will engage in virtual marches, Rogers said, using legislative action centers to submit letters to state officials — the idea being that they all do so during the same week.

Other topics of focus for NHITWeek 2018 will include cybersecurity, Medicaid data usage, and health spending and appropriations, particularly the non-defense discretionary side of things, Burch said.

“We took a similar approach in 2016 when National Health IT Week moved to virtual model,” Burch added. “It’s from feedback and guidance we’ve gotten that combining live and virtual events make for a more well-rounded week than having everyone come here — it makes it possible for more people out in the field to participate.” 

Here’s the full calendar of National Health IT Week 2018 events.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

US Senate capital building exterior view of dome
Top Story
New era for National Health IT week

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Mobile
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Quality and Safety

Video

Gyre Renwick talking to himss tv at health 2.0 conference
Population health management often starts with a ride
Kamal Obbad talking to HIMSS TV
Genomics startup bets on blockchain for data sharing platform
Thomas Mason speaking with HIMSS TV
HHS working to leverage APIs to help healthcare consumers
Kyra Bobinet talks to himss tv
AI works to close brain-behavior gap with healthy eating app

More Stories

US Senate capital building exterior view of dome
National Health IT Week: HIMSS VP of Government Relations looks back on how it evolved
Christian Dameff speaking on stage
How to find the cyberattack hiding from view
My Health Direct app on computer screen
Milwaukee Health Care cut non-emergency ER use by by 44%
Lucia Savage
A world where iPhones can’t connect to Androids?
Jason Burke

UNC's system vice president and analytics officer, Jason Burke, will be speaking at HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum in Boston on Oct. 22.

UNC Health shares peak analytics maturity insights
CHIME booth at HIMSS18
Malware hits medical devices at 18 percent of healthcare orgs
veterans affairs building sign
Cerner reveals long list of VA EHR modernization partners
outside view of Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City

Saint Luke’s Health System is an 11-hospital network based in Kansas City, Missouri. Credit: Saint Luke’s

Clinical decision support tools save 20 lives in 6 months at Saint Luke’s Health System