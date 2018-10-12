National Health IT Week 2018: Here’s what was said on social media

Technology was critical but so, too, were the personal and patient-centric stories shared on Twitter this week.
By Tom Sullivan
October 12, 2018
10:49 AM
HIMSS Chapter leaders on NHIT Week.

National Health IT Week 2018 happened around the country and, as usual, plenty of conversation took place in face-to-face events, inside the Beltway, at state capitals and, of course, on social media.

HIMSS Senior Director of Congressional Affairs Samantha Burch explained that 2018 is a transformative year for NHITWeek because the purpose has shifted from proving the value of health technologies to demonstrating the achievements and successes.  

While that may be somewhat different from last year, one aspect did not change: Healthcare is a human story. That plays out each NHITWeek and 2018 was no exception.

That’s really just a taste of all the #IHeartHIT stories told during this National Health Week and year’s past. Read them all here.

The power of technology to improve people’s lives was front-and-center this week and it shared some of the spotlight with social determinants of health.

As noted above, NHITWeek is also a time to demonstrate already-won success stories of using information and technology.

The week might be over but health IT is an important issue year-round, so keep your stories coming.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement
