Global Edition
Telehealth

NantHealth and Sesame collaborate on telemedicine marketplace

The companies say their program is designed to offer patients direct access to virtual care while reducing administrative costs.
By Bill Siwicki
January 28, 2021
10:16 AM
Telemedicine telehealth virtual care

NantHealth, a provider/payer collaboration IT vendor, and Sesame, a direct-to-patient telemedicine company, are collaborating on a program designed to give providers tools to offer patients direct access to virtual care while, the companies say, increasing practice revenue by reducing administrative costs.

With just under half of the adult U.S. population uninsured or underinsured, Sesame and NantHealth are working to educate providers on direct-to-patient and virtual care, with the aim of enabling the providers to scale their practices faster.

A big telehealth marketplace

Sesame is a large and fast-growing telehealth marketplace. Hundreds of thousands of consumers use Sesame to search for and purchase health services – including doctor visits, dermatology and imaging, the company said.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The company has raised more than $23 million in funding to scale the model of direct-pay healthcare. Sesame's direct-pay solution allows uninsured or underinsured patients – as well as those with high-deductible health plans – to find affordable quality care. It allows providers to set clear and transparent prices, receive payment up-front, list hours that are most convenient for them, and connect with patients virtually or in person, the company contended.

NantHealth's NaviNet payer/provider collaboration platform is designed to allow providers to exchange vital administrative, financial and clinical information in real time. Working with Sesame, providers registered on the NaviNet platform have access to a solution to provide access to quality care at affordable rates, NantHealth said.

As the U.S. healthcare system has adapted to its present challenges, direct-to-patient care has accelerated and will continue to be a critical solution moving forward for both patients and providers, the companies said.

Growing provider practices

"Given that millions of Americans have lost their employer-provided insurance in 2020, it's more important than ever to expand options for affordable healthcare," said David Goldhill, CEO and cofounder of Sesame. "Our collaboration, in service of NaviNet providers and their patients, gives providers turnkey solutions to grow their practices and increase revenue by 25% per visit."

It also allows for providers' patients to gain access to care for everything from a video doctor visit to an MRI or CT scan at affordable prices, he added.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Telehealth

More regional news

Person wearing stethoscope at a computer

NCQA stresses digital quality measurements in advice to Biden admin

By
Kat Jercich
January 28, 2021
Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Kansas

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas

Meditech depression/suicide screening tool helps Coffeyville Regional save lives

By
Bill Siwicki
January 28, 2021
A person gets vaccinated by another, both wearing masks

 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CIOs weigh in on the most useful tools for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By
Kat Jercich
January 28, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A person gets vaccinated by another, both wearing masks

 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
CIOs weigh in on the most useful tools for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Most Read

View Point Health maintains behavioral healthcare services via telehealth
States can make a difference in long-term telehealth policies
Congressional action is needed for telehealth not to return to a rural benefit, Seema Verma says
Telehealth, linked to an EHR, drastically reduces no-show rate at Garfield Health Center
How to bring the digital health lessons learned from COVID-19 into the future
ATA responds to CMS final rule making some telehealth coverage permanent

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Claudia Pagliari, director of global eHealth at the University of Edinburgh
Leverage local intelligence to better manage public health crises
Dr. Rich Parker
Overcoming vaccine hesitancy with outreach campaigns
Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel

More Stories

A person in a hooded sweatshirt on a computer
Telehealth fraud: Tampa pharmacy owner faces 10 years for $931M conspiracy
digital transformation
Experts share 2021 digital health predictions
Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
NHSX
NHSX implements new purchasing system for digital social care records
digital health passports, COVID-19, coronavirus
UK tech company launches global COVID and vaccination passport

Credit: Philips

Philips joins French hospital in 5-year technology partnership
covid-19, genomics
UK to share genomics expertise to identify COVID-19 variants
A physician visible on a tablet screen
For next steps on telehealth, look to the states