Global Edition
Telehealth

Mount Sinai using Google Nest to monitor patients, reducing in-person contact

Hospital medical staff can stream live footage from inpatient units to nursing stations and initiate patient communication without having to physically enter rooms.
By Kat Jercich
May 11, 2020
12:22 PM

New York City's Mount Sinai Health System has installed more than 100 Google Nest cameras in hospitals to observe and communicate with COVID-19 patients.

WHY IT MATTERS

Health officials have reported more than 189,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in New York City, making it one of the country's biggest hotspots. 

The ensuing flood of patients has strained hospital resources, including staffing, beds and personal protective equipment. In order to reduce potential transmission and conserve PPE, healthcare workers at the Mount Sinai Health System are using Google Nest cameras to check in on patients. 

With the Nest consoles created for this purpose, Mount Sinai System healthcare workers can watch live footage streamed from inpatient units and communicate with patients without repeatedly exposing themselves to the virus.

"This technology improves our efficiency by cutting down the number of times our medical team has to enter patient rooms, allowing us to preserve protective personal equipment," said Robbie Freeman, vice president of clinical innovations at The Mount Sinai Hospital, in a statement. 

"It enhances safety for patients because we can keep an eye on everyone from the nursing station, and for our staff, it minimizes the frequency of time spent in-room with COVID-19 patients," Freeman continued. 

THE LARGER TREND

Although virtual care has grown in popularity amid the COVID-19 epidemic, some patients have expressed skepticism about using telehealth to communicate with providers. 

Still, experts have pointed to inpatient monitoring as the next frontier for telehealth advancements. Telemedicine technology vendor Cloudbreak Health announced in March that it had enabled its Martti devices to virtually treat potential COVID-19 patients who seek in-person care.

At NYU Langone, also in New York City, Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Paul Testa reported more than 1,000 tablets currently in bedside use. 

"At a time when we can't have visitors bedside, people are alone and sick. We don't need to have that any longer," Testa said. 

ON THE RECORD

"We are grateful to partner with Google in curating a console that responds to the needs of so many hospitals right now," said Mount Sinai senior director of digital health Sudipto Srivastava in a statement. "The Nest team worked with us over nights and weekends to develop a much-needed solution that addressed real challenges."

"This assists us with providing the highest level of care, while serving our patients and protecting our staff," Srivastava said.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Patient Engagement, Quality and Safety, Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

Telehealth consultation on laptop

Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications

By
Max Sullivan
May 11, 2020

Penn Medicine, Intel developing new AI approach to detecting brain tumors

By
Mike Miliard
May 11, 2020
First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

Tennessee's Macon Community Hospital.

First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
May 11, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

Tennessee's Macon Community Hospital.
First-ever Cerner ‘virtual go-live’ helps one hospital roll out EHR during pandemic

Most Read

1 in 5 primary care practices predicts closure in a month, but telehealth could help
Braidio releases MyHealth Concierge telehealth application
AI-augmented diabetic retinopathy screening programs cheaper than human grading
CMS relaxes rules around telehealth, coronavirus testing
CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations
To fight pandemic, Hopdoc giving away its telehealth system to physicians

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Mobile
Workforce

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Video

Moving away from one-way information flow from doctor to patient
Assessing the cyberthreat landscape during coronavirus pandemic
Patient engagement tech yielding positive results during COVID-19 pandemic
Pop health strategies pivot to answer the questions that matter most

More Stories

How athenahealth’s EHR FaceTime feature is helping a solo practice during COVID-19

The location of the practice of Dr. Mamdouh Riad, a solo practitioner in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

How athenahealth’s EHR FaceTime feature is helping a solo practice during COVID-19
EHR satisfaction: A better way is possible
Telehealth, supply chain monitoring key areas of investment during pandemic
Moving away from one-way information flow from doctor to patient
COVID-19: Effective infection control strategies implemented in Taiwan
Livongo Hypertension
New clients, COVID-19 demand pump up Livongo's Q1 revenue, 2020 projections
Cardiologist working on patient
How EHR-integrated referral management practices can lower specialty care costs
How AI use cases are evolving in the time of COVID-19