Mount Sinai Health names new CIO

Mount Sinai Health System has promoted Kristin Myers, a longtime IT leader at the health system, to executive vice president, chief information officer and dean for information technology. Ms. Myers most recently served as SVP for technology.

WHY IT MATTERS

In that role, Myers will be tasked with technology transformation efforts across the health system – working toward better strategic alignment and more agility to support clinical care, research and education, according to Mount Sinai.

Myers most recently served as senior vice president for technology. She began at Mount Sinai as a director of IT in 2004.

Over the past 16 years, she has helped lead a major Epic implementation, the transition to ICD-10 and the launch of an IT program management office. Mount Sinai officials note that on her watch the health system was awarded a HIMSS Enterprise Davies Award of Excellence, and that two of its hospitals have achieved Stage 7 on the HIMSS EMR Adoption Model.

Before her time at Mount Sinai, Myers held positions at CapGemini and Ernst and Young, and worked for Cerner in Australia.

She holds an executive master of public health degree from Columbia University and an executive chief information security officer certification from Carnegie Mellon. She is also a fellow at HIMSS (the parent company of Healthcare IT News).

THE LARGER TREND

Among Mount Sinai's recent technology innovations, it has been using Google Nest to monitor inpatients, streaming live footage from nursing stations to reduce in-person contact and the risk of COVID-19. The health system also launched a new Institute for Digital Health in 2019.

Myers is the second high-profile CIO hire at a major U.S. health system in the past week. On June 4, Intermountain Healthcare announced that Ryan Smith will take over as vice president and chief information officer following the retirement of Intermountain's longtime CIO, Marc Probst.

ON THE RECORD

"I am honored to move into this role and look forward to working with Mount Sinai leadership to enable digital transformation and innovation to support our mission," said Myers in a statement.

"Kristin's accomplishments and extensive work in the IT sector give her necessary insights to lead the Health System as we continue to implement modern infrastructures, programs, and policies that maximize efficiency and facilitate communication that positively impacts the care and safety of our patients," added Dr. Kenneth L. Davis, president and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System.

