Global Edition
Telehealth

Motic Digital Pathology launches telepathology program globally

The cloud-based platform allows hospital users to create cases from scanned whole slide images and is cross-compatible with most other WSIs, the company says.
By Kat Jercich
August 19, 2020
03:03 PM

Motic Digital Pathology this week announced the global launch of its telepathology program, which allows pathologists to connect with labs and patients around the world. 

The company says the platform supports most slide formats on the market, allowing for multi-site management, international pathology and other collaborative projects.

WHY IT MATTERS

The cloud-based platform allows hospital users to create cases from scanned whole slide images. It directly integrates with any MoticEasyScan scanner, according to the company, and is cross-compatible with most other WSIs as well. Users can then assign the case to an expert in a relevant subspecialty, uploading the slide details to the cloud.

As the consultant, a specialist can collaborate remotely with referring hospitals using the MoticFlow platform. They can leave annotations on specific parts of the slide, invite experts for a second opinion or forward the case to another consultant.

Users can also securely store cases in the cloud, said the vendor, and can automate case-information entry using hospital and laboratory information systems.

Since 2018, the American Society for Clinical Pathology's Partners for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Initiative has used MoticFlow to connect hospitals, primarily in Africa, with pathology experts in the United States. 

"Having MoticFlow as a telepathology platform was a game-changer for our partners in Yangon, Myanmar," said Dr. Jane E. Brock, chief of breast pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in a statement.

"To be able to easily access the subspecialty expertise here at BWH has given the team confidence and ability to diagnose difficult and rare diseases. For us, we've really appreciated being able to share our expertise and support them in accurately diagnosing challenging and frequently unusual cases," said Brock.

THE LARGER TREND

Even before the recent swell in telehealth prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, remote-analysis tools such as telepathology were invoked to share clinical expertise across geographical lines. 

In 2012, experts were pointing to such services as key contributors to cost-saving and resource-maximizing measures. 

As the coronavirus pandemic has necessitated social distancing measures, companies are continuing to invest in cloud-based information-sharing technologies. Just this week, Change Healthcare announced the acquisition of Nucleus.io, a cloud-native imaging platform, to complete its own platform furthering collaboration among physicians.

ON THE RECORD

"We are very excited to finally introduce MoticFlow to the global pathology community: it's been a core part of Motic's consultation projects in Asia for the last decade, and we have fine-tuned its workflow to meet the needs of the global market," said Motic Director of Digital Pathology Nicholas Chan, in a press statement.

"With the challenges faced by our colleagues around the world from the pandemic, it quickly became our top priority to make the platform available to support and empower pathologists through these trying times," he said.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Connected Health, Imaging, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Change Healthcare acquires Nucleus.io imaging platform

By
Kat Jercich
August 19, 2020

AccessHealth's mobile unit.

AccessHealth uses telemedicine to boost mental health visits by 10% during COVID-19

By
Bill Siwicki
August 19, 2020

UK government seeks new healthcare data guardian

By
Sara Mageit
August 19, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

AccessHealth's mobile unit.
AccessHealth uses telemedicine to boost mental health visits by 10% during COVID-19

Most Read

Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative is calling it a day
Tech optimization: Getting the most out of telehealth
An overview of Malaysia’s digital health landscape
Telehealth seems here to stay – so how can it be improved?
Cloud-based telehealth, linked with Epic EHR, helps one hospital scale up virtual care
At ONC Tech Forum, Rucker touts value of HIEs in COVID-19 response

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Lessons Sweden learned from its COVID-19 response
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity

More Stories

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery
Brigham and Women's pilots new program to support provider mental health
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
A month after CDC COVID-19 reporting change, some hospitals still have trouble
ICD-10 codes don't accurately capture COVID-19 symptoms, study shows
Interoperability for improved care coordination amid COVID 19
New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis