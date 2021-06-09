Global Edition
Interoperability

More outreach on info blocking compliance high on ONC's to-do list

National Coordinator for Health IT Micky Tripathi also outlined his "wish list" for IT innovation at the DirectTrust Summit this week.
By Kat Jercich
June 09, 2021
01:45 PM

Photo: HIMSS Media

Although the state of the pandemic has been looking better in the United States recently, National Coordinator for Health IT Micky Tripathi says we're not out of the woods yet.

But technology can help ensure a more seamless response moving forward, he said.  

One job for inter-agency task forces, he noted, will be considering: "What are the challenges we experienced in the pandemic? What are those gaps, and how do we characterize them, and what does that say about the investments we should make in the future?"

During a presentation at the DirectTrust Summit 2021 this week, Tripathi recognized the leaps and bounds the country has achieved when it comes to data-sharing and interoperability and outlined the goals his agency has for keeping up the momentum.

"We've really in a very short time – but with a lot of money and a lot of blood, sweat and tears – we've gotten that foundation laid" for modernizing the country's health system, he said.

Now, "we need to figure out what we want to do with the foundation," he said.  

One overarching goal will be to make infrastructure available to serve users' immediate needs.

"How does that foundation – the basic health IT systems, interoperability capabilities, the ability to have apps – all of that together, how do we sort of think about that as the portfolio we want to build on?" he said.   

"So that users at the end of the day have a full awareness of the kinds of capabilities that are available to them – so their first instinct isn't to say, 'Let me just fax that, it's a lot easier,'" Tripathi laughed.  

Insofar as the ONC's collective goals go, Tripathi flagged information blocking, TEFCA and inter-agency partnership as three main focuses.  

When it comes to the info blocking rules – which are causing some confusion among providers – Tripathi said the agency is moving forward with outreach on education and preparation, as he said he would be during our recent interview with him.   

More important than ensuring compliance alone, he said, is helping organizations realize the opportunities the rules can present.   

"There is an obligation on the part of everyone in the ecosystem" to do their part toward more seamless information exchange, said Tripathi.  

Regarding TEFCA, ONC is "thinking hard about where we are and how TEFCA can be an enabler for improving interoperability in a variety of ways," he said.

"What is it that we want out of networks? How can TEFCA be an enabler of all of that?" he continued.  

In addition, his team "takes very seriously" the "coordinator" aspect of the agency's title, he noted.   

"A wider variety of federal agencies are getting involved and thinking about the things they can do with health IT to support their missions," said Tripathi.  

The challenge, of course, is "making sure that isn't a cacophony of disparate voices tearing apart the industry by going off in different directions," he added.  

Tripathi also discussed his "wish list," which included:  

  1. A richer information exchange to support advanced payment models
  2. Better bi-directional exchange with payers, so that "all stakeholders are able to take advantage of the different types of info available"
  3. Minimization of additional or unnecessary burden on providers and payers for administrative workflows
  4. Greater transparency to consumers, providers and payers for basic service level and supply chain processes 
  5. Thinking more about the broader idea of electronic health information  

Overall, he said, "we have to keep focusing on things that the user finds valuable."  

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability

More regional news

People attending telehealth appointment on smartphone

To make new tech implementations work, patient consultant says to focus on the person

By
Laura Lovett
June 09, 2021
Person attending telehealth appointment

Atrium Health's quick turnaround allowed for digital innovation during the pandemic

By
Laura Lovett
June 09, 2021
Monica Kleijn Evason, Spain; Graham Prestwich, UK; Dr Caridad Pontes García, Spain Dr Xènia Acebes Roldán, Spain; Dr Kristine Sørensen, Denmark

#HIMSS21Europe: How to empower patients in the digital age

By
Rosy Matheson
June 09, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

The Mount Sinai Hospital telehealth
Mount Sinai eases translation in 200 languages through its Epic telehealth platform

Most Read

Microsoft to acquire Nuance for almost $20 billion
Nuance, Epic lead in COVID-19 response, says KLAS
How a natural disaster spurred one provider to optimize its IT with managed services
Biden outlines health IT funding priorities
J&J pause could create challenges for vaccine scheduling, reporting systems
Google has another go at patient health record software

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Dr. Rowland Illing, CMO and director of International Government Health for Amazon Web Services
The value of tech in improving health outcomes
Dr. Volker Amelung, president of the German Managed Care Association
DiGA prepares the way for global digital apps
Sponsored by
Roy Jakobs, chief business leader of connected care at Royal Philips
Accessing the patient anytime, anywhere
Connect America CEO Janet Dillione
Health IT's role in the home

More Stories

Compassionate Care
International Confederation of Midwives: 'We work with our heads and our hearts'
Australia launches COVID-19 vaccination reporting tool for aged care providers
Healthcare workers meeting
Lifelong learning in a chaotic environment
Roy Jakobs, chief business leader of connected care at Royal Philips
Accessing the patient anytime, anywhere
A pharmacist taking inventory
White House says data is one key to improving pharma supply chain resilience
The Walmart logo
Walmart signals plans to offer telehealth in 16 more states
Joshua Titus, Gozio Health
Knock, knock, knockin' on the digital front door
Hilltop Regional Health Center - telehealth
NextGen's Otto telehealth system bests Zoom at Hilltop Regional