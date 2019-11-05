Global Edition
Interoperability

More good news from DirectTrust as secure messaging soars

The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers and engaged in Direct exchange was up nearly 75% in Q3. New members include Konica Minolta and the Social Security Administration.
By Mike Miliard
November 05, 2019
01:52 PM

The cost-efficiency and ease of use of Direct message protocols seems to be catching on across healthcare, as the number of organizations using it continues to increase. There were more than 197 million Direct Exchange transactions during the third quarter of 2019 – three times as many as during the same quarter last year.

WHY IT MATTERS
That's according to the latest report from DirectTrust, the non-profit collaborative of more than 120 vendor, provider and government organizations seeking to advance the secure messaging protocol as a key driver of interoperability.

DirectTrust is also seeing continuing and sustained growth in the number of DirectTrust network users, addresses, and transactions, it said, as more provider organizations see it as an easy to deploy means of exchanging protected health information among providers, and between providers and patients.

In addition, five new organizations joined DirectTrust during Q3, bringing its total membership to 104: Harmony Solutions, HealthSplash, Konica Minolta Healthcare Business Solutions, Mediprocity and, on the federal side, the Social Security Administration.                               

According other Q3 milestones: The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust HISPs and engaged in Direct exchange jumped nearly 75% – to more than 232,000 compared with the same time last year.

The number of trusted Direct addresses associated with the DirectTrust network grew 23%, to more than 2.2 million compared with the same time last year. And significantly, the number of patients and consumers using Direct messaging continued to grow – up 5% over the past quarter to nearly 292,000.

All told, there 197 million-plus Direct messages exchanged across the DirectTrust network during Q3 – roughly triple the number of transactions during the same period last year.

The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions since the network's creating in 2014 reached 1.2 billion at the end of the third quarter, averaging more than 68 million per month so far in 2019.

THE LARGER TREND
DirectTrust's network helps enable exchange to more than 106,000 healthcare organizations and 1,582,373 Direct mail addresses, supporting both provider-to-provider messaging and bi-directional exchange between patients and their providers. More than 300 EHR vendors' products and more than 50 HIEs participate in the DirectTrust network.

Over the past few years, the Direct protocol, which was first launched back in 2011, developed by a public-private partnership, has seen continued momentum as more and more healthcare organizations sign on. In August, DirectTrust noted "explosive growth" since 2018.

This past month, DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe spoke in Boston at the Connected Health Conference, describing what could someday be another big addition to Direct-enabled interoperability and patient matching: blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

ON THE RECORD
"The DirectTrust network continues to grow, proving the industry is finding value in interoperability and Direct Secure Messaging,” said Stuewe in a statement announcing the Q3 results.

"We’re excited that this quarter’s results highlight a surge in organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers, and an increase in patient and consumer usage," he added. "We attribute the continued remarkable growth of the DirectTrust network to the ease of deployment of Direct exchange, and the cost-effective, widely deployed, and uncomplicated mechanism for secure interoperable data transport enabled by Direct Secure Messaging."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Consumers prize convenience, self-service when seeking care online, survey shows

By
Mike Miliard
November 05, 2019
‘Intelligent’ honey pot helps John Muir Health defend its network from bad actors

'Intelligent' honey pot helps John Muir Health defend its network from bad actors

By
Bill Siwicki
November 05, 2019

Validic, Trapollo partner on RPM, connected devices

By
Max Sullivan
November 05, 2019

Related Content

Top Story

‘Intelligent’ honey pot helps John Muir Health defend its network from bad actors

John Muir Medical Center.
'Intelligent' honey pot helps John Muir Health defend its network from bad actors

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Cloud Computing
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure

Video

Lessons from space about personalized medicine
Sparking interest in a career in space health
Sponsored by
Nonin device helps elderly take charge of their health
NASA astronaut: Space exploration can teach us a lot about aging

More Stories

KLAS-CHIME report offers AI insights from early adopters
Healthcare data breaches will cost industry $4 billion by year's end, and 2020 is poised to be worse
Livongo using data science for chronic condition management
Automated text messages, calls drop Eisenhower Health no-show rate from 8% to 2.3%

Eisenhower Health.

Automated text messages, calls drop Eisenhower Health no-show rate from 8% to 2.3%
Health systems upping investments in remote patient monitoring
Health systems upping investments in remote patient monitoring
Tech's role in managing high demand for care
NHS Blood and Transplant appoints chief digital and information officer
New study provides insights into how Germans see the digitisation of healthcare