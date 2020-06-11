Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

Montefiore uses predictive analytics to provide 'whole-person care'

The digital interventions have led to improvements in the numbers of preventable emergency department visits, said experts from the New York health system during a HIMSS20 Digital presentation.
By Kat Jercich
June 11, 2020
04:36 PM

New York-based Montefiore Medical Center serves a population of 3.1 million in the Bronx and Westchester County. A large number of its patients – more than 80% of them – rely on Medicare or Medicaid for care.

Montefiore's strategic goals include member satisfaction, improving prevention quality indicators, such as emergency department utilization, and preventative care and chronic-condition management, said Vanessa Guzman, then the associate vice president of Quality and Network Management at Montefiore, during a recent HIMSS20 Digital session.

These goals are achieved through the provision of "whole-person care," as Guzman described it.

"In addition to treating a person's immediate health needs," said Guzman during the talk, AI-Supported Population Health’s Impact on Value-Based Care, providers should understand "their health status and interactions with the health system are governed oftentimes by their life circumstances."

"Patient needs extend far beyond the clinical setting and longitudinally over time," said Shara Cohen, vice president of customer experience for clinical effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health. 

Montefiore's technology infrastructure, Cohen said, "allows them to … support these very personal and individualized activities at scale."

As Guzman explained, Montefiore uses a predictive analytics tool – based on integrations of claims, electronic health records and self-reported data – to segment populations and look for rising risk among patients. 

It also employs navigators in the emergency department to screen patients at that point of care, flagging them in Montefiore's EHR, Epic, and creating a discharge plan that involves potential connection with community-based providers.

In both models, the patient identification triggers a number of actions. Patients with a high rate of utilization are connected with care managers; functionally ill patients are directed to digital, self-coached programs through tools like Emmi; and the health system automatically calls the so-called worried well, collecting data and using natural language processing to connect them with the appropriate preventative health services.

"Based on that segmentation, [we] deploy our human resources, our technology resources, to manage those segments as [efficiently] as possible," said Guzman.

The digital interventions, said Guzman, have led to improvements in the numbers of potentially preventable readmissions and preventable emergency department visits. They've also spotlighted the need for further improvement in preventable admissions.

"Technology alignment is the key," she said. "It's important that there is centralization and governance around the selection ... that we pull together to service our patients. We have to prioritize our process."

"We each have a role in healthcare," she continued. "It's important to understand our roles and responsibilities so we can be effective at our work."

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

person hailing rideshare

Uber Health's non-emergency medical transportation platform addresses the social determinants

By
Mallory Hackett
June 11, 2020

Telehealth shows promise for fostering better doc-patient relationships

By
Mike Miliard
June 11, 2020
The origins of AI in healthcare, and where it can help the industry now

The origins of AI in healthcare, and where it can help the industry now

By
Bill Siwicki
June 11, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Athenahealth launches new EHR-embedded telehealth tool

Most Read

Pure Health sets up field lab in Sharjah in just 48 hours
Two CIOs discuss the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on health IT teams
EHRs can help providers more safely taper patient opioid use
COVID-19 tracing app to be trialled on the Isle of Wight before UK roll-out
Patient engagement tech helps one provider slash no-show rate, save $1.8 million
UC San Diego develops eCOVID remote patient monitoring app

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Sponsored by
Fortinet tackles healthcare cybersecurity
Telehealth expansion is one of COVID-19's silver linings
Using tech to manage COVID-19 resource allocation
How distance between leadership and direct care impacts patients

More Stories

Hartford Hospital entrance

Hartford Hospital.

Meditation app improves pain management at Hartford Hospital
Professional going over paperwork with a client, who reads a tablet
1 in 5 patients have found errors in visit notes
A smartphone displaying a pie chart
NSF funds software to safeguard patient data during COVID-19 research
Using tech to manage COVID-19 resource allocation
Senior patient talking to woman doctor.
Providence St. Joseph's taps video tool to help facilitate end of life discussions
A three-person security team
The cybersecurity framework organizations should follow to keep data safe
Kristin Myers, Mount Sinai Health CIO
Mount Sinai Health names new CIO
Nemours Children's Health System building, Orlando

Nemours Children's Health System, Orlando

Nemours is changing the way it sees data with new analytics tech