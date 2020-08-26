Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

MITRE working with Nuance and Mayo Clinic on AI and automation for clinical datasets

Dragon Medical One voice technology will be integrated with mCODE core data, enabling easier documentation within clinical workflows – and a new partnership with Mayo will explore automation opportunities.
By Mike Miliard
August 26, 2020
10:15 AM

MITRE on Tuesday announced two new collaborations based around its mCODE data standard. One will bring voice recognition capabilities to the oncology dataset, and another will see it working with the Mayo Clinic to build out and automate that and other data platforms to enable better care for cardiology, COVID-19 and more.

WHY IT MATTERS
Nuance will work to advance MITRE's codeveloped mCODE data standard for improved cancer research, integrating it with its Dragon Medical One speech recognition tool.

mCODE, which stands for Minimal Common Oncology Data Elements, has its roots in a joint initiative to develop a core cancer model and establish foundational data for electronic health records – a set of minimum recommended standards for the structure and content of health record information across use cases and users.

With the Nuance partnership, clinicians will be able to populate mCODE data directly into EHRs using their voice, according to the company – boosting documentation quality and reducing the burden of data entry. The cloud-based Dragon One platform will enable oncologists easier access to data within their own workflows across devices and locations.

MITRE's new collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, meanwhile, is designed to improve public health outcomes. The two organizations will work together on R&D for common data elements for oncology, cardiology, and COVID-19.

The research aims to innovate new and existing platforms for intelligent automation – including mCODE's common data standards and mCARD, a similar initiative for cardiology.

MITRE and Mayo say they'll collaborate to create a new platform – mCOVID – to enable better containment and mitigation of COVID-19, and to make it adaptable for potential future pandemics.

THE LARGER TREND
mCODE was codeveloped by MITRE along with the American Society of Clinical Oncology and its nonprofit subsidiary, CancerLinQ, as a way to find and specify the most specific data elements necessary to enable analytics and decision support for care coordination of cancer patients across different EHR systems.

The goal of the program is to refine the quality of oncology information available to researchers, clinicians, patients and researchers as it's shared across stakeholders: providers, payers, vendors, public health agencies and others.

MITRE and Mayo Clinic cochair the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, which brings together 1,000 healthcare organizations of all shapes and sizes to drive data-driven insights into the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has forced us to collaborate much faster and advance to many more cloud functions than we probably would have without the pandemic," said Dr. John Halamka, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, recently.

ON THE RECORD
"Collecting clinical data specific to oncology treatment has traditionally been a difficult task to overcome," said Diana Nole, Nuance's general manager of healthcare. "Combining Nuance's AI expertise with the mCODE data standard provides oncologists with the ability to easily collect and gain access to critical outcome data by simply using their voice to securely dictate notes and search within the EHR using Nuance Dragon Medical One. This will garner significant advancements in data collection, which will, in turn, dramatically improve patient treatment and care."

"Every interaction between a clinician and a cancer patient provides high-quality data that could lead to safer care, improved outcomes, and lower costs," said Dr. Jay Schnitzer, MITRE's chief medical and technology officer. "But first, we need data that is standardized and collected in a computable manner so it can be aggregated with data from many other patients and analyzed for best practices. And it must be collected in a streamlined way that doesn't burden the clinicians. The Nuance offering will enhance this effort."

“MITRE and Mayo Clinic’s combined expertise in digital health will develop new ways to address some of healthcare’s most challenging problems,” added Schnitzer.

"Defining common data elements will help transform how we approach cancer and chronic disease, facilitating additional research," said Halamka.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Imaging, Population Health, Precision Medicine, Workflow

More regional news

Mayo Clinic and Google: COVID-19 shows the importance of data liquidity

By
Kat Jercich
August 26, 2020

Nevada's vast geography makes conventionally delivered therapy a tremendous challenge. COVID-19 makes that challenge that much more difficult.

Behavioral health clinic uses telehealth to expand its reach to vulnerable patients

By
Bill Siwicki
August 26, 2020

Nuance Communications addresses clinician burnout at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference

August 26, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Nevada's vast geography makes conventionally delivered therapy a tremendous challenge. COVID-19 makes that challenge that much more difficult.
Behavioral health clinic uses telehealth to expand its reach to vulnerable patients

Most Read

Cerner, Holon partner on decision support automation
New AI diagnostic tool knows when to defer to a human, MIT researchers say
The successes – and pitfalls – of using telehealth for home-based primary care
Expanding access to telehealth is a 'hundreds-of-billion-dollar question'
Keeping digital healthcare services people-centric
Nurses 2.0 - The digital transformation of nursing

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

How UK's digital health industry is handling diversity, inclusion
Curing physician EHR burnout in wake of COVID-19
Start-up Nation Central has close to 250 companies working on COVID-19 problems
AdventHealth feeling pandemic pinch; ICD-10 codes may miss COVID-19-related symptoms

More Stories

Health tech company Emme launches birth control-tracking smart case and app
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Alder Hey Children’s Hospital delivers remote care with Microsoft and Insight
Curing physician EHR burnout in wake of COVID-19
First component of VA EHR Modernization goes live in Ohio
FDA issues emergency use authorization for plasma as COVID-19 treatment
Maine health system embraces telehealth, but looks for policy clarity
Penn Medicine gets $2.5M to study RPM's effect on COVID-19 disparities