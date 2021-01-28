Tim Suther, SVP of data solutions at Change Healthcare
How SDOH analytics services are making a difference
Research Finds States Remain Committed to Value-Based Payment Models
Research Finds States Remain Committed to Value-Based Payment Models
Blockchain: How to build a business case
Blockchain: What it is and how to build a business case
The 'Intelligent' 278: Creating a Standard for Shared Decision Support
Five results that might just make robotic process automation worth your while

Additional Resources

Doctor holding a tablet projecting holographic cloud.
Establishing Security for Cloud Healthcare Solutions
Whitepaper cover.
How to Invest in Telehealth Infrastructure for Life Beyond COVID-19
Whitepaper cover.
As the Health Industry Races COVID-19, Data Security Must Keep Up
Whitepaper cover.
Cloud Computing Clears the Way for COVID-19 Response
Whitepaper cover.
Spotlight Series: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Sponsored

Global Edition
Population Health

Minding the data gap with social determinants of health

Social determinants of health can fill gaps in clinical data, leading to improved health outcomes. Identifying which social determinants matter to you, reducing implementation costs and ensuring persistent compliance are critical to success.
January 28, 2021
09:06 AM
Father and daughter

A growing body of research demonstrates that social determinants of health (SDoH), such as healthcare literacy, income level and living environment, have a profound impact on patient outcomes.

“We know as much as 80% of our health and well-being are determined by factors including  whether someone can access and afford medical care – as well as factors like literacy, transportation and food and housing vulnerabilities,” said Tim Suther, Senior Vice President of Data Solutions at Change Healthcare. “Complicating matters further, no one social determinant is universally ‘the answer’ for all circumstances. Different populations experience healthcare differently. By understanding those differences, healthcare constituents can design for and provide better care for all patients, including the most vulnerable populations.”

Sadly though, SDoH are simply not part of the equation for the vast majority of healthcare constituents. For example, patient-level social determinants are not commonly integrated into health system workflows. Nor do care management models generally incorporate social determinants: They usually rely on clinical input alone. No “patient journey” is complete without understanding the journey outside clinical settings. Unless social determinants are integrated at a patient level, programs to advance equity and patient-centered care feel abstract and disconnected. And, if an organization doesn’t warehouse social determinants for all patients and monitor resulting interventions, there’ll be no opportunity to measure and recalibrate programs based on what actually works in the real world.

To be fair, integrating SDoH and clinical data at the patient level does present challenges, notably requiring time and resources across strategy, technology, compliance and governance functions. Data use principles must be agreed upon, implemented and governed. Information systems must be updated and maintained. Personnel must be trained. Unfortunately, these challenges cause many interested constituents to not even bother. It’s clear these challenges must be addressed at their very core.

Happily, there is help on the way. For example, you can reduce burdens by accessing social determinants in a secure, “always on” compliance environment, which has the following major benefits:

  1. You can quickly and easily prioritize the most important SDoH for your target population.
  2. You can iteratively model the likely impact of various social determinants on disease progression, therapy adherence, and more for your specific population.
  3. The “always on” component should not be underestimated: Maintaining HIPAA compliance isn’t easy – leveraging automated software that ensures interactions remain compliant is critical.
  4. Leading providers will also enable you to load both the SDoH data and the resulting analytics into your operational workflows. That makes all of this actionable and measurable.

“If you integrate information about a patient’s clinical experience with information about how that same person lives the rest of their life, you are in a better position to understand the true health and well-being of individuals,” Suther noted. “Virtually every healthcare constituent benefits when this data is integrated. Providers can use it to help optimize relationships with community-based organizations and better understand the impact of SDoH on quality ratings. Payers can better understand potential insurance risk and optimize member engagement. And, today, many organizations are using it to better understand the way patients are experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, too.”

Learn more about how to effectively and more easily tie together clinical information with SDoH data here.

Topics: 
Population Health

More regional news

Person wearing stethoscope at a computer

NCQA stresses digital quality measurements in advice to Biden admin

By
Kat Jercich
January 28, 2021
Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Kansas

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas

Meditech depression/suicide screening tool helps Coffeyville Regional save lives

By
Bill Siwicki
January 28, 2021
Telemedicine telehealth virtual care

NantHealth and Sesame collaborate on telemedicine marketplace

By
Bill Siwicki
January 28, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A person gets vaccinated by another, both wearing masks

 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
CIOs weigh in on the most useful tools for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Most Read

Driving innovative care with a healthy dose of disruption
Saudi Arabia seeks global collaboration to develop digital maturity
Turning the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity to do better
COVID-19: 'Our data is becoming more granular and in real-time'
CDC analysis raises questions about HHS COVID-19 patient data tracking system
Privacy-approved COVID Care solution ensures safe premises

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Claudia Pagliari, director of global eHealth at the University of Edinburgh
Leverage local intelligence to better manage public health crises
Dr. Rich Parker
Overcoming vaccine hesitancy with outreach campaigns
Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel

More Stories

A person in a hooded sweatshirt on a computer
Telehealth fraud: Tampa pharmacy owner faces 10 years for $931M conspiracy
digital transformation
Experts share 2021 digital health predictions
Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
NHSX
NHSX implements new purchasing system for digital social care records
digital health passports, COVID-19, coronavirus
UK tech company launches global COVID and vaccination passport

Credit: Philips

Philips joins French hospital in 5-year technology partnership
covid-19, genomics
UK to share genomics expertise to identify COVID-19 variants
A physician visible on a tablet screen
For next steps on telehealth, look to the states