Microsoft, Walmart ink AI, cloud pact to take on Amazon

Engineers from both companies will collaborate on new architectures to better serve consumers, officials say.
By Bernie Monegain
July 17, 2018
11:42 AM
Share
Microsoft, Walmart ink AI, cloud pact to take on Amazon

Walmart and Microsoft on Tuesday signed a five-year engineering partnership to bring the fight against online giant Amazon to the artificial intelligence, cloud computing and retail arenas.  

The companies have been making concerted moves into healthcare and, in fact, they both battle Amazon on distinct fronts.  

Microsoft has optimized Azure services for a health cloud platform that company executives say enable customers to focus on clinical and operational efficiency, as well as offering AI capabilities and Microsoft Genomics, which is in place at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As for Walmart, the retail giant already runs pharmacies and a burgeoning healthcare business -- a market that Amazon, after months of rumors, moved into late last month when it acquired the online pharmacy Pillpack

Walmart, for its part, announced on July 16 that Sean Slovenski, most recently president of Healthways’ population health division, will step into the senior VP of health and wellness for Walmart beginning on August 1.

In the new deal, Walmart and Microsoft engineers will collaborate on the assessment, development, and support phase of moving hundreds of existing applications to cloud-native architectures. 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Walmart will connect into Microsoft’s Azure cloud and Microsoft 365 to help speed transformation while Walmart. 

Walmart is already using some Microsoft services. Now the retailer is gearing up for new possibilities, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and data platforms that deliver new capabilities that officials said will make shopping faster and easier. And Walmart plans to migrate a significant portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure, including its cloud-powered check-out.

Beyond that, the companies revealed plans to build a worldwide Internet of Things platform to connect stores and shipping to simplify Walmart’s supply chain. 

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon added that the partnership will drive the company’s “ability to innovate further and faster.” 

Microsoft and Amazon have also ratcheted up the competition with each other in healthcare and other industries, engaging in a pricing war over cloud computing infrastructure services earlier this year. 

The two vendors, meanwhile, along with tech rivals Apple and Google, have filed hundreds, if not thousands, of patents that foretell plans for future technologies in the AI, machine learning, analytics and longitudinal health records areas, among others of interest to hospital IT shops. 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Microsoft, Walmart ink AI, cloud pact to take on Amazon
Top Story
Microsoft, Walmart ink AI, cloud pact to take on Amazon

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Business Intelligence
Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion
Allyson Vicars of Advisory Board talks about security at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Building an enterprise approach to mitigating risk
Cleveland Clinic CIO Ed Marx discusses healthcare leadership at Big Data and Analytics Forum
Keynote presentation: Leading innovation and enterprise transformation

More Stories

Health Catalyst launches new hospital safety surveillance analytics
Health Catalyst launches new hospital safety surveillance analytics
Premier Management streamlines ACO reporting across 33 metrics
Premier Management streamlines ACO reporting across 33 metrics
Change adds BYOK to Microsoft Azure-based analytics
Hackers breached one of the largest clinical laboratories in US in July.
LabCorp's network breach puts millions of records at risk
doctor dictates for medical transcription automation tools
Hospitals buy more medical transcription tools with voice, automation
ONC launches new cost for CHIPL data
ONC opens innovation contest for Certified Health IT Product List data
Beth-Israel hospital in Boston
Gender disparities in Boston hospital leadership echo IT shops
UNC Health to use PDMP with their Epic EHR

Credit: UNC on Facebook

UNC Health Care to integrate EHR with state's PDMP