Global Edition
Actionable Intelligence

Microsoft unveils Azure IoT Connector for FHIR, to help with RPM security

The cloud service can enable developers to more easily create secure pipelines to handle streaming biometric data and other PHI from remote patient monitoring devices.
By Mike Miliard
July 17, 2020
04:59 PM

Microsoft is previewing its new Azure IoT Connector for FHIR, an API feature that enables healthcare organizations to scale secure connectivity for an array of devices streaming protected health information.

WHY IT MATTERS
As health systems ramp up telehealth and, especially, remote patient monitoring programs, they're looking for technologies to help them manage multiple connected devices as they extend care delivery into patients' homes.

Azure IoT Connector for FHIR leverages HL7's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources spec to enable secure and private interoperability among internet of medical things devices and electronic health records.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"Today remote data capture often requires device-specific platforms, making it difficult to scale when new processes are added or if patients use multiple devices," explains Heather Jordan Cartwright, general manager of Microsoft Healthcare, in a blog post. "Developers have to build their own secure pipelines from scratch.

"With the Azure IoT Connector for FHIR available as a feature on Microsoft’s cloud-based FHIR service, it’s now quick and easy for health developers to set up an ingestion pipeline, designed for security to manage PHI from IoT devices," she explained.

She notes that connecter focuses on biometric data at the ingestion layer, "which means it can connect at the device-to-cloud or cloud-to-cloud workstreams. Health data can be sent to Event Hub, Azure IoT Hub, or Azure IoT Central, and is converted to FHIR resources, which enables care teams to view patient data captured from IoT devices in context with clinical records in FHIR."

Cartwright touts Azure IoT Connector for FHIR's capabilities, such as its ability to convert biometric data – blood glucose levels, heart rate, pulse oximeter readings – from connected devices into FHIR resources; scalability and real-time data processing; integration with Azure IoT tools and Azure Stream Analytics; role-based access control; audit log tracking and an array of security compliances.

THE LARGER TREND
Even before the COVID-19 crisis, remote patient monitoring was poised to gain big momentum in 2020. And so it has – more than anyone could have expected.

And, presuming some pressing regulatory questions are sorted out on a go-forward basis, RPM and home-based care seems set to continue to expand, with all the challenges and opportunities that entails.

While the Azure IoT Connector is still in preview mode, Cartwright notes that Humana’s senior-focused primary care subsidiary, Conviva Care Centers, will be deploying it as part of its remote patient monitoring programs – enabling elderly patients to monitor weight, blood pressure and other vital signs at home, and easily share them with their providers via the secure pipeline.

ON THE RECORD
"Using the Azure IoT Connector for FHIR will open up new remote care paths for patients living with chronic conditions," said Marc Willard, senior vice president of Digital Health and Analytics at Humana, in a statement provided by Microsoft. "Being able to make decisions with data coming in real time from home devices will be the game changer for improving the quality and timeliness of patient care."

Actionable Intelligence

This month, we look at lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic on how data is put to work informing patient care decisions and population health.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Analytics, Cloud Computing, Interoperability, Privacy & Security, Telehealth

More regional news

Frank Farm, Flickr

UC Health creates unified data set to aid COVID-19 researchers

By
Kat Jercich
July 17, 2020
RWJBarnabas Health forges ahead with remote Epic implementation

A nurse working at one of the IT stations throughout the RWJBarnabas health system.

RWJBarnabas Health forges ahead with remote Epic implementation

By
Bill Siwicki
July 17, 2020

When setting up in-hospital RPM systems, consider the inputs and outputs

By
Kat Jercich
July 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

RWJBarnabas Health forges ahead with remote Epic implementation

A nurse working at one of the IT stations throughout the RWJBarnabas health system.
RWJBarnabas Health forges ahead with remote Epic implementation

Most Read

Developing a Common Operating Picture in Military Health: Being Ready for the Next Fight
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
ONC interop rules must include measures for success, experts say
Roundup: NHS CEO on Black Lives Matter, N Ireland signs with Epic for £275m EPR programme and more briefs
Putting patient experience at the center of care
Athenahealth's Centricity Business is now athenaIDX

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security

Video

White House directs hospitals to submit COVID-19 data to HHS; telehealth helps with recovery
How telehealth can improve care coordination for isolated populations
Moving the needle on telehealth
Startup looks to transform women's healthcare

More Stories

Legislation making some telehealth waivers permanent should be on the way
UVA pushes a pediatric telehealth platform to care for COVID-19 adults

The University of Virginia Hospital.

UVA pushes a pediatric telehealth platform to care for COVID-19 adults
Russian hackers targeting healthcare orgs for coronavirus vaccine info
Health system leaders attribute telehealth, communication and planning to financial recovery

VAlaSiurua, Wikimedia Commons

Telehealth and mail-order abortion possible in some states during pandemic
Moving the needle on telehealth
Empowering and protecting the care team
Man talking into a smartphone.
Doctors are burdened by documentation, are AI scribes the answer?