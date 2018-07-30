Microsoft files patent application for eyeglasses that gauge blood pressure

With a prototype medical device, the software giant aims to replace the traditional cuff monitor for tracking blood pressure.
By Bernie Monegain
July 30, 2018
02:53 PM
Share
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=US224019060&recNum=1&docAn=15624602&queryString=ALLNAMES:(Microsoft)&maxRec=96234

Microsoft patent application. Credit: WIPO

Microsoft filed a patent for an eyeglass monitor capable of tracking blood pressure called Glabella, that is designed to be easier to use and more accurate than a traditional inflatable cuff.

Microsoft’s most recent eyeglass patent comes as rivals Apple, Amazon and Google and Samsung, have all filed numerous patents that offer clues about forthcoming potential groundbreaking technology. Google, in fact, previously filed a patent for eyeglasses that monitor heart rate.  

Microsoft software engineers Christian Holz and Edward Wang developed the Glabella prototype to continuously track blood pressure’s ups and downs.

“Our glasses prototype incorporates optical sensors, processing, storage, and communication components, all integrated into the frame to passively collect physiological data about the user without the need for any interaction,” Holtz and Wang wrote on the Microsoft website. They noted that Glabella also continuously records the stream of reflected light intensities from blood flow as well as inertial measurements of the user's head. “From the temporal differences in pulse events across the sensors, our prototype derives the wearer's pulse transit time on a beat-to-beat basis.” 

[Also: Patents hold clues about Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft plans for healthcare]

Microsoft’s patent application states that the device continuously measures and stores the user’s pulse waves at three different sites on the face and employs inertial sensors and a processing unit that compares the continuously recorded pulse waves – to obtain the user’s pulse transit time – the delay between the moments at which the blood ejected from the heart reaches the three sites.

Pulse transit time functions as a proxy measurement to monitor the short-term behavior of the user’s systolic blood pressure, which Microsoft’s evaluation found shows a significant correlation with the patient’s blood pressure.

Microsoft said the sensor has the potential to serve as a socially-acceptable capture device, one which would require no user input or behavior changes during regular activities and still collect data that would inform physicians and patients. 

Now we can wait and see whether these emerging technologies will make it to market and, if so, which tech vendor will be the first. 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Mobile, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum to focus on business continuity, breach response
Top Story
HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum to focus on business continuity, breach response

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

Microsoft hosts worldwide competition for women entrepreneurs
Microsoft reveals $4 million worldwide competition for women entrepreneurs
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=US224019060&recNum=1&docAn=15624602&queryString=ALLNAMES:(Microsoft)&maxRec=96234

Microsoft patent application. Credit: WIPO

Microsoft files patent for eyeglasses that gauge blood pressure
HIMSS makes new appointments to its boards of directors

HIMSS named four officers to its Enterprise Board of Directors. From left: Manish Kohli, MD, Dana Alexander, RN, Christopher Ross and Henning Schneider

HIMSS makes new appointments to its boards of directors
James Paul Gfrerer nominated as VA CIO
Trump nominates EY cybersecurity exec as new VA CIO
diagnostic testing patient safety issues
ECRI: 3 steps to close patient safety loop for diagnostic testing
biometrics entering new era in healthcare
Biometrics entering a new era in healthcare
HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

David Asch, MD, speaking at the Digital and Personal Connected Health conference at HIMSS18.

Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech
Chesapeake Regional uses big data and analytics to screen smokers for lung cancer

Credit: Twitter

Big data and predictive analytics pull in smokers for lung screening