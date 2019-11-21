Global Edition
Medical Devices

Microsegmentation: Keeping IoT expansion risks at bay

Developing tools to separate and automatically control Internet of Things traffic is one important way to safeguard medical device security.
By Benjamin Harris
November 21, 2019
11:27 AM

Hospitals making use of myriad connected medical devices stand to gain tremendous gains in care, productivity and sometimes cost savings. They also are entering a totally new realm of security challenges, where everything from patient data to the very life-critical functions of a connected machine could be put in jeopardy.

"Inherently many of these devices are hard to patch," said Jonathan Langer, CEO of device security and IoT management vendor Medigate.

A device that needs a firmware update has to go through lengthy validation and quality assurance, Langer explained.  While it is important to update software as best as possible, he said proactively controlling what parts of a network IoT devices can access, and with which devices they are able to communicate, is a vital element of protecting devices – and patients.

Called "microsegmentation," it is offers a more granular way to manage these hard to secure devices, he said.

"In essence, microsegmentation is all about creating small restricted segments of network," said Langer. Defined groups are "only able to communicate with one another."

To begin with, network administrators need to identify their device segments. Langer said to keep segments "as small as they can get," for them to all have similar security policies. The challenges associated with this are reflected in the number of IoT devices a hospital might have.

"Devices come and go," Langer explained. "It's a dynamic environment. Identifying segments is going to take you ages unless you have a big staff."

There are tools which can simplify the process. Analyzing network traffic of devices and gaining visibility into what they do (an infusion pump compared to a fitness tracker) is easy to do in a largely automated fashion.

It is important as well to balance the creation of these segments against having the right security policy, one which "won't restrict critical communication and won't disrupt patient care," said Langer.

"In my opinion, an influx of connectivity of unstandardized devices is undeniable," he added. "It's going to happen more and more."

This surge will bring more life-critical machines – as well as new wearables and personal devices that cross the boundaries between medical device and "cool new app."

Langer said segmentation needs to be identity based where a network can automatically assign an IoT device to a certain set of restrictions based on what functionality it needs.

"There has to be an automation tool that understands what the device actually is," he explained. "If it's a pacemaker I need to know it's a pacemaker, regardless of IP address."

As the IoT world in hospitals comes to be better understood, Langer said automation will improve. The best way to adapt to an increasing number of hyper-mobile devices jumping onto a network is to develop tools to direct and control traffic with minimal work.

"I don't foresee there being zero manual work soon, it's not practical right away," he said. "But we can significantly reduce the workload."

 
Benjamin Harris is a Maine-based freelance writer and former new media producer for HIMSS Media.
Twitter: @BenzoHarris.
 
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.
 

 Prepare for next-gen cybersecurity threats and join the #HITsecurity discussion at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum this Dec. 9-10 in Boston.

Topics: 
Medical Devices, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Health system’s Epic, Infor best-in-suite approach helps fix interoperability challenges

Health system’s Epic, Infor best-in-suite approach helps fix interoperability challenges

By
Bill Siwicki
November 21, 2019

Opinion: An NHS fit for 2030 - Delivering value to citizens

By
Charles Alessi
November 21, 2019

NSW Pathology’s point of care testing pilot enables faster diagnosis and care

By
Dean Koh
November 20, 2019

Related Content

Top Story

Health system’s Epic, Infor best-in-suite approach helps fix interoperability challenges

Faith Regional Health Services.
Health system’s Epic, Infor best-in-suite approach helps fix interoperability challenges

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

CISOM bringing supply chain, clinical teams together for better outcomes
Using cognitive AI to help physicians be more efficient
Sanofi exploring new strategies for digital health and biopharma
How to close the gap between academia, digital healthcare industry

More Stories

At Cigna, telehealth reduces patient costs and ER visits, and boosts use of generic Rx

A look at how patients make telemedicine appointments through Cigna's telehealth program.

At Cigna, telehealth reduces patient costs and ER visits, and boosts use of generic Rx
How Bahrain is fighting physician burnout
HHS, American Society of Nephrology launch Phase 2 of KidneyX project
BodySite is moving the needle on more holistic care
Google offers online tools to help with secure cloud hosting
Why every digital health pilot needs to be patient-centric
Clinical notes technology helps bring order to ER, clinic

The HIMSS team at King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh

Riyadh hospital King Abdulaziz Medical City achieves EMRAM Stage 7