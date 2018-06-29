Michigan behavioral health provider goes live on Epic EHR, seeking better care coordination

Leaders at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, touted as the first free-standing behavioral health system to implement Epic, anticipate ROI through better patient quality and efficiency.
By Bernie Monegain
June 29, 2018
12:44 PM
Share
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Michigan launches Cerner EHR

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: Google Maps

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, Michigan, went live with its Epic electronic health record system this past week.

Pine Rest, one of the largest behavioral healthcare providers in the country, is the first free-standing behavioral health system worldwide to implement the Epic EHR, officials said

"Behavioral health is an essential component of any integrated and collaborative community of care," said Pine Rest president and CEO Mark Eastburg said in a statement, noting that the health system "aims to partner with local and national healthcare systems to provide a network of support and care coordination that "exceeds anything previously experienced."

As Pine Rest officials put it, now that Epic is in place, the organization has begun to set a new standard for patient care in a behavioral health setting. Features of the new platform allow the provider easier coordination of care, both within its continuum of services as well as in partnership with other healthcare providers in the area, officials say.

For instance, with Epic Care Everywhere, Pine Rest can receive critical health information from other healthcare systems in real-time during an admission, screening or visit.

Pine Rest has nearly 50,000 patients. Its executive leaders anticipate a return on their $18 million EHR investment but did not disclose how much.

[Also: Michigan-based psychiatric hospital picks Epic for EHR, data sharing]

"The community's health and well-being improves when providers can easily communicate and coordinate care," said Eastburg. "Because other major healthcare systems in West Michigan are either on or moving toward Epic as their 'common language,' I'm convinced that our entire community will benefit."

He added that a key consideration when planning the Epic go-live was "remaining accessible to those in need of care. Many come to us in a time of crisis, and we are extremely pleased to have successfully achieved the goal of meeting those needs with open doors."

Provider efficiency has already been improved by the transition to the new EHR, Eastburg explained. Tools such as Epic's Smart Templates and NoteWriter functionality makes it possible for providers to document care as it occurs, which makes it easier to manage their workflow more effectively.

Louis Nykamp, MD, Pine Rest's chief medical information officer, noted that Pine Rest physicians and clinicians are in full support of the change to Epic.

Pine Rest shares patients with many of the regional hospitals that currently use Epic. They include Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Spectrum Health, Bronson, Sparrow Health and Lakeland Health.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

next-gen health IT consulting to focus on data science

Jeff Geppert, a senior research leader at Battelle, believes next-gen health IT consulting services will focus “on data science and applications that leverage large and connected datasets.”

Top Story
Next-gen health IT consulting: Moving into post-EHR era

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

making cybersecurity a priority for healthcare from the c-suite
C-suite tips for making healthcare cybersecurity a priority
Lee Kim of HIMSS Analytics talks about cybersecurity with HIMSS TV
To be honest, healthcare isn't ready for the next cyberattack
prevent cybersecurity attacks in healthcare
How do you prevent a cybersecurity attack when you can't see it coming?
Kirk Lippold speaks to HIMSS TV about healthcare security leadership
To improve healthcare security, it all starts with leadership

More Stories

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Michigan launches Cerner EHR

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: Google Maps

Michigan behavioral health provider goes live on Epic EHR
CMS interoperability requirements
Proposed CMS requirements split industry groups
Miami health system partners with Philips on patient monitoring
Miami health system partners with Philips on patient monitoring
VA secretary hearing about EHR, Cerner

Credit: c-span

Cerner EHR project would be top priority, VA Secretary nominee Wilkie says
PillPack acquired by amazon

Credit: Twitter

Amazon acquires virtual pharmacy PillPack
GE healthcare downsizes
GE to spin off its healthcare unit
VA VistA EHR review by GAO
VA spent $3 billion over 3 years to maintain VistA EHR, GAO says
Network Virtualization: the future of healthcare IT
Network Virtualization: the future of healthcare IT