Miami health system partners with Philips on patient monitoring

The 11-year agreement will eliminate up-front costs by giving Philips ownership of the care monitoring system.
By Bernie Monegain
June 28, 2018
12:42 PM
Royal Philips and Miami-based Jackson Health System, one of the largest public health systems in the U.S., have forged an 11-year pact to develop Enterprise Monitoring as a Service.

The EMasS model calls for continuous patient monitoring across the network, and is designed to support Jackson's efforts to improve patient safety, officials said.

According to officials, the partnership will provide those services on a per-patient fee basis, a model that eliminates up-front costs while making it possible for Jackson to standardize patient monitoring at all acuity levels across its network.

Instead of the health system owning the patient care monitoring system, the model will give ownership to Philips, which is responsible for hardware, software and the network, officials said.

Philips will provide technical support, help identify clinical workflow optimization opportunities, continuing education, asset and data management. Officials said it will also help Jackson design solutions that integrate with core IT systems, such as Jackson's EHR.

"Patient safety is paramount and trying to balance patient safety with the rapidly changing technology landscape requires innovative business models and a true partnership that will allow us to manage our IT needs, while enhancing our quality of care," Jackson Health CEO Carlos A. Migoya, said in a statement.

"This model will assist our drive for operational and clinical excellence through best practices, continuing education, and shared accountability,” he added.

The partnership will also give Jackson Health access to other technologies, such as the Wearable Biosensor, on a per patient basis.  Jackson could also customize solutions to specific clinical needs.

As Vitor Rocha, CEO of Philips North America, sees it, by applying the software-as-a-service model, Philips and the health system are re-inventing how health systems adopt technology and future-proofing their patient-monitoring technology.

Philips has signed similar long-term agreements with Augusta University Health, Westchester Medical Center Health Network, Mackenzie Health, Marin General Hospital, the Medical University of South Carolina Health, Banner Health, Bon Secours, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital & Medical Center Omaha.

