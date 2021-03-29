Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hires new CIO

Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has hired its new chief information officer, naming Ron Fuschillo as senior vice president and CIO and tasking him with overseeing its ongoing digital transformation strategy.

WHY IT MATTERS

Fuschillo arrives at Methodist Le Bonheur from Renown Health, where served for more than six years as CIO of that Reno, Nevada-based health system.

Before that, he spent four years as CIO for another Reno provider, Englewood Hospital. Fuschillo was also CIO at Rutland (Vermont) Regional Medical Center in Rutland for two years. He earned his MBA from the University of Hartford and a BS in computer science from Central Connecticut State University.

At Methodist Le Bonheur, Fuschillo will be charged with leading its IT strategy – with a particular focus on user engagement, according to the health system. He and his team are expected to roll out new technologies to "digitize patients' interactive experience and improve access to data and utilization overall," according to MLH.

THE LARGER TREND

Over the past century, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has grown from a single hospital into a health system with 13,000 associates, six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities and more across the region.

The health system has long been a technology leader, and was a repeat winner in Healthcare IT News' old Best Hospital IT Departments feature. Among its forward-thinking innovations are an early participation in the OpenNotes initiative and a pilot that allows patients to enter their meds, allergies and other medical information directly into their own health record. It has also piloted some interesting applications using tools from Apple and Cerner.

ON THE RECORD

"Ron is a transformational leader in the field of information technology, and brings with him a deep understanding of how IT innovation delivers the best possible experience for our patients and associates," said Monica Wharton, executive vice president and chief administration officer at Methodist Le Bonheur, in a statement.

