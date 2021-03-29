Global Edition
Workforce

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hires new CIO

Ron Fuschillo comes to Memphis after chief information officer stints at health systems in Reno, Nevada, and Rutland, Vermont.
By Mike Miliard
March 29, 2021
09:57 AM

(Photo: Methodist Le Bonheur)

Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has hired its new chief information officer, naming Ron Fuschillo as senior vice president and CIO and tasking him with overseeing its ongoing digital transformation strategy.

WHY IT MATTERS
Fuschillo arrives at Methodist Le Bonheur from Renown Health, where served for more than six years as CIO of that Reno, Nevada-based health system.

Before that, he spent four years as CIO for another Reno provider, Englewood Hospital. Fuschillo was also CIO at Rutland (Vermont) Regional Medical Center in Rutland for two years. He earned his MBA from the University of Hartford and a BS in computer science from Central Connecticut State University.

At Methodist Le Bonheur, Fuschillo will be charged with leading its IT strategy – with a particular focus on user engagement, according to the health system. He and his team are expected to  roll out new technologies to "digitize patients' interactive experience and improve access to data and utilization overall," according to MLH.

THE LARGER TREND
Over the past century, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has grown from a single hospital into a health system with 13,000 associates, six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities and more across the region.

The health system has long been a technology leader, and was a repeat winner in Healthcare IT News' old Best Hospital IT Departments feature. Among its forward-thinking innovations are an early participation in the OpenNotes initiative and a pilot that allows patients to enter their meds, allergies and other medical information directly into their own health record. It has also piloted some interesting applications using tools from Apple and Cerner.

ON THE RECORD
"Ron is a transformational leader in the field of information technology, and brings with him a deep understanding of how IT innovation delivers the best possible experience for our patients and associates," said Monica Wharton, executive vice president and chief administration officer at Methodist Le Bonheur, in a statement.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Workforce

More regional news

A person holding a syringe with the words "COVID19" on a sign in the background

Photo via Pexels

WHO warns about fake COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web

By
Kat Jercich
March 29, 2021
Telemedicine Lynn County Hospital District

Telemedicine in action at Lynn County Hospital District. (Credit: Lynn County Hospital District)

Telehealth helps Lynn County Hospital District improve access to care, avoid ER visits

By
Bill Siwicki
March 29, 2021
Dr Tim Ferris appointed director of transformation at NHS England, NHS Digital

Credit: NHS England and Improvement

Major NHS leadership shifts announced

By
Sophie Porter
March 29, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

children's hospital pandemic CIOs

Credit: blackCAT/Getty Images
CIOs at children's hospitals share lessons from a year of turmoil

Most Read

Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Northwell machine learning model can predict COVID-19 respiratory failure
Health system flags vulnerability in Epic COVID-19 vaccine scheduler
EHR snooping at Montefiore leads to security breach
University of Missouri Health System saves lives with Cerner sepsis IT
Best in KLAS: Epic is top overall software suite, once again

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

women in digital health
Benefits of more women in the pitch room
HIMSS Media top stories
AstraZeneca vaccine shows 79% efficacy; VA to review EHR modernization program
Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning

More Stories

(Photo by RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images)

athenahealth attempts to tackle physician burnout through medical coding
A storm approaches a city

"Approaching Storm" by PaulBalfe is licensed under CC BY 2.0

When the next storm hits, telehealth could be a lifesaver
Epic booth at HIMSS

Photo: HIMSS Media

Epic and Humana enter 'next phase' of their connectivity collaboration
A person talking to a doctor in a mask on their phone

(Photo: Edward Jenner from Pexels)

Study of 36.5M people reveals huge jump in pandemic telehealth use
Reading Hospital Pennsylvania vaccine RFID

Pennsylvania's Reading Hospital. (Credit: Reading Hospital)

RFID tech helps Reading Hospital boost volume of COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 recovery plan, Wales
Welsh health minister announces £100M COVID-19 recovery package for NHS Wales
Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Health cluster portugal, cataract surgery

Credit: Shutterstock

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives...