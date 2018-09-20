Mercy Health invests in cloud PACS, teleradiology company NucleusHealth

Microsoft Azure powers the company's platform, which aims to offer hospitals and health systems scalability and security for more efficient imaging management.
By Mike Miliard
September 20, 2018
01:46 PM
Share
Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati

Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. Credit: Google Maps

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health announced this week that it is investing in San Diego-based NucleusHealth, developer of cloud-hosted picture archiving communications systems and teleradiology services. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Mercy Health implemented the technology this past year, and apparently liked it so much that it's decided to become a minority investor in the company.

It's the most recent instance of a health system embracing that strategy for innovation – partnering with a third-party vendor to help spread technology it believes can help drive improvements for other hospitals.

In 2016, NewYork-Presbyterian purchased a stake in telehealth company Avizia, and UPMC invested in predictive analytics and pop health startup RxAnte.

NucleusHealth's Nucleus.io platform leverages secure Microsoft Azure cloud for better scalability and cost efficiency for PACS.

The health system implemented the technology in less than three months – and managed to extend out a sharing network of 300 different locations over the next six, said Mike Hibbard, Mercy Health's vice president of IT, applications and service delivery.

Mercy Health's IT team now taps Nucleus.io as a backup PACS when the main enterprise system is undergoing updates or maintenance, but may expand its use for other applications, he noted.

NucleusHealth will still operate as an independent company, but will work in tandem with Mercy Health to create new features and workflows for system-wide deployment of its browser radiology workstation, Azure-based cloud storage and other image management tools, officials said.

"We are very pleased to have this unique opportunity to partner with Microsoft and one of the

nation’s best health systems,” said Vishal Verma, MD, NucleusHealth CEO. “This combined team has the unique ability to optimize our platform to create a true transformation of the medical imaging market."

Mercy Health, which operates hospitals across Ohio and into Kentucky, is not to be confused with Mercy, the large St. Louis-based health system that spans Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. But both have made big cloud-hosted PACS news in the past two weeks.

Earlier this month, Mercy Technology Services, the IT division of St. Louis-based Mercy, announced it would commercialize its own cloud-based PACS system for other hospitals to deploy.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Imaging, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Dave Chase headshot
Top Story
What if healthcare is not broken?

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Aashima Gupta speaking on himss tv
Cloud computing infrastructure allows more time for innovation
Glen Tullman talking to HIMSS TV
Consumer-oriented access to healthcare is a patient expectation
Jack Resneck talking to HIMSS TV at Health 2.0 conference
Healthcare tech should be an asset, not a burden for doctors
Chris Pesce talks to himss tv at health 2.0 conference
Addiction recovery app integrates social network with certified coaches

More Stories

Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati

Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. Credit: Google Maps

Mercy Health invests in cloud PACS, teleradiology company NucleusHealth
innovation live booth at himss18
Consumerism focus and global market insights are key to innovation
Donald Trump
Trump's tariff threats on China could hit hospital IT shops
email inbox

A new study finds one in every hundred emails sent around the globe has malicious intent.

5 crucial security questions to understand risk, prevent attacks
NHS hospital sign in UK
NHS unveils new developer programs to spark innovation for patients
Steve Wretling speaking at a HIMSS event
Interoperability needs architecture, HIMSS CTIO says
patient on tablet at home with pill bottles
3 key aspects of a killer app for healthcare
AWS booth sign at HIMSS18
Change puts Intelligent Health Network on AWS