Memorial Sloan Kettering names new CIO

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has appointed Atefeh Riazi as its new chief Information officer, effective February 3.

WHY IT MATTERS

At MSK, Riazi will be tasked with developing and putting into place an enterprise-wide, long-term strategic information technology plan, and will lead the integration of digital resources across the organization.

Riazi will report to MSK's Chief Digital Officer and Head of Technology. She'll work with IT leaders to develop a modernized data platform for cancer care and research, unifying the health system's tech infrastructure, software and strategy enterprise-wide.

THE LARGER TREND

Riazi has more than three decades of technology experience, and has led large-scale transformation efforts in both the public and private sector.

She joins Manhattan-based MSK after spending the past seven years a few blocks away at the United Nations, where she served as chief information technology officer and assistant secretary general since 2013 – managing and revitalizing all information and communication technologies across the organization.

Before the UN, Riazi served served at CIO at organizations such as New York City Housing Authority, Ogilvy & Mather and New York City Transit, where she was responsible for the deployment of the MetroCard.

ON THE RECORD

"Atti's recruitment follows an extensive, national search to identify a leader who will help successfully guide MSK's evolution into a data-centric and digital organization," said Claus Jensen, chief digital officer and head of technology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in a statement. "Atti's role is a key element in our institution's digital transformation, and I am excited for her arrival as we begin the challenging but rewarding journey that awaits."

"I am truly humbled to be able to serve as chief information officer of MSK, an institution globally recognized for its cancer care, research, and innovations," said Riazi. "Having also witnessed up close the lack of healthcare in so many parts of the world, I am honored to continue technology's role in helping provide unsurpassed care to so many who rely on MSK."

