MedStar to pilot new apps for patient-reported outcome data

The apps will be evaluated in 10 different primary and specialty care settings.
By Mike Miliard
June 19, 2018
01:36 PM
Share
MedStar pilot program for new apps

Credit: Twitter

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality has awarded MedStar Health a contract to develop and test new technology that can gather patient-reported outcome data and put it to use.

The 18-month contract, which was given through AHRQ's Accelerating Change and Transformation in Organizations and Networks, or ACTION III, will support researchers as they seek new ways to collect patient data and incorporate it into electronic health records.

MedStar Health Research Institute will be focusing on two specific standards-based applications, designed to work with EHRs to gather patient-reported data for and make it available to clinicians and researchers.

[Also: 'Bring your own data' is the next trend in healthcare]

Usability and unique functional requirements will be key considerations as the apps are pilot-tested and evaluated in 10 different primary and specialty care practices across MedStar Health, each with its own characteristics, according to MedStar officials.

With smartphones and health trackers now commonplace, more and more patients are amassing data – quality of life, ongoing symptoms, daily activities – that can help guide clinicians in their care and treatment. 

As Penn Medicine CIO Mike Restuccia noted in a Healthcare IT News blog post earlier this year, "patient monitoring systems, wearables (and) patient reported outcomes … transmit large streams of data."

Many vendors, he wrote "indicate the technology component can be easily addressed. Simply sign up to procure large amounts of data storage, either through their on-premise or cloud offering, and you have solved your problem. Unfortunately, it’s never that easy."

[Also: Next-gen analytics: Here's what's coming in the future]

At MedStar, the new apps will be assessed on how well they're able to collect such data and then integrate it within the EHR so it can be put to work for clinical decision support, quality improvement initiatives and more.

"Ensuring that patients have a way to report on outcomes that are meaningful to them is critical to the delivery of safe and effective care," said Neil Weissman, MD, chief scientific officer for MedStar Health and president of MedStar Health Research Institute, in a statement. "The ongoing collaboration through the ACTION III network will help to advance the health of patients beyond our care sites and community."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mobile, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Next-gen medical devices
Top Story
Next-gen medical devices: Rethinking patient experience

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Mobile
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Hans Aubauer talks about improving care quality at HIMSS Europe event
Value-based healthcare: How will we get there?
Indu Subaiya discusses start-up community at HIMSS Europe event
Health 2.0 and HIMSS: Why coming together strengthens the healthcare community
Hans Mekenkamp talking about enterprise imaging at HIMSS Europe
Designing an enterprise imaging strategy for the future
Miguel González Sancho talking at himss europe
Understanding the impact of data and technology on European healthcare

More Stories

VA open FHIR API project discussion at HL7 event
VA tackles interoperability with open FHIR API project
MD Anderson to pay $4.3M for HIPAA violations

Credit: Google Maps

MD Anderson to pay $4.3M for HIPAA violations
improving the quality of data

Credit: Google Maps

How Boston Children's improved the quality of their data for billing
MedStar pilot program for new apps

Credit: Twitter

MedStar to pilot new apps for patient-reported outcome data
John Halamka speaking at HL7’s DevDays in Boston on Tuesday

John Halamka, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess CIO speaking at HL7’s DevDays in Boston on Tuesday. Credit: Twitter

Halamka believes FHIR can support EHR data sharing
Healthcare analytics discussed at HIMSS Big Data and Analytics event in San Francisco in June 2018
Healthcare analytics has a long way to go – but could get there quickly
Community Care of North Carolina deploys pop health platform to transform community care

Credit: Facebook

NC deploys pop health platform to transform community care
Jane Harper said during the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco

Jane Harper speaking during the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco.

Expert tips for vendor management: Set contractual expectations