Medsphere Systems acquires Micro-Office Systems

Medsphere Systems has acquired Micro-Office Systems in a move designed to enhance the value and usability of Medsphere’s health IT solutions and services.

With more than 30 years of health IT experience, Micro-Office Systems focuses on creating the in-between technology that streamlines the functionality of various platforms and applications to the benefit of administrators, clinicians and patients.

Its product portfolio includes numerous interfaces to improve communication and integration among solutions; system migration tools and strategies to smooth and hasten the transition from one system to another; and the Patient Communications Gateway, a comprehensive, modular system that empowers healthcare organizations to effectively communicate with patients.

Medsphere said the breadth of its solution and service portfolio makes clear the value of solutions like those Micro-Office Systems provides. Medsphere’s electronic health records systems serve acute and psychiatric inpatient settings, ambulatory environments, and emergency rooms.

The company’s revenue cycle management suite is designed to improve financial performance in all healthcare settings. And the Phoenix Health consulting and outsourcing division provides services many hospitals need but have trouble obtaining, Medsphere contended.

The acquisition of Micro-Office Systems is Medsphere’s most recent move to expand company offerings. In recent years, Medsphere has grown steadily, through acquisitions such as ambulatory health IT solutions provider ChartLogic, health IT consulting and outsourcing provider Phoenix Health Systems, revenue cycle management systems developer Stockell Healthcare, and the Wellsoft emergency department information system.

Moving forward, Micro-Office Systems will retain its name with the added modifier, “A Division of Medsphere.”

“The entire healthcare IT industry, with as many products as there are, has evolved to the point where the connective tissue is just about as important as the muscle and bone,” said Medsphere president and CEO Irv Lichtenwald in a statement. “Even when healthcare IT was in its relative infancy, Micro-Office Systems was improving communication among platforms and making localized systems work better for all users.”

“The reality is that some wealthy hospitals and health systems can afford to purchase a mostly complete platform from one vendor, but that’s not necessarily the best acquisition approach, and it certainly isn’t available to all healthcare organizations,” added Micro-Office Systems CEO Norman Efroymson. “We believe Medsphere’s approach of effectively linking robust technology to create a platform all providers can afford will win the day, which is why we’re on board.”

