Global Edition
Interoperability

Medsphere Systems acquires Micro-Office Systems

The latter company’s portfolio includes interfaces to improve communication and integration among different IT systems, migration tools and more.
By Bill Siwicki
November 20, 2020
02:31 PM
An elbow bump

Medsphere Systems has acquired Micro-Office Systems in a move designed to enhance the value and usability of Medsphere’s health IT solutions and services.

WHY IT MATTERS

With more than 30 years of health IT experience, Micro-Office Systems focuses on creating the in-between technology that streamlines the functionality of various platforms and applications to the benefit of administrators, clinicians and patients.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Its product portfolio includes numerous interfaces to improve communication and integration among solutions; system migration tools and strategies to smooth and hasten the transition from one system to another; and the Patient Communications Gateway, a comprehensive, modular system that empowers healthcare organizations to effectively communicate with patients.

Medsphere said the breadth of its solution and service portfolio makes clear the value of solutions like those Micro-Office Systems provides. Medsphere’s electronic health records systems serve acute and psychiatric inpatient settings, ambulatory environments, and emergency rooms.

The company’s revenue cycle management suite is designed to improve financial performance in all healthcare settings. And the Phoenix Health consulting and outsourcing division provides services many hospitals need but have trouble obtaining, Medsphere contended.

THE LARGER TREND

The acquisition of Micro-Office Systems is Medsphere’s most recent move to expand company offerings. In recent years, Medsphere has grown steadily, through acquisitions such as ambulatory health IT solutions provider ChartLogic, health IT consulting and outsourcing provider Phoenix Health Systems, revenue cycle management systems developer Stockell Healthcare, and the Wellsoft emergency department information system.

Moving forward, Micro-Office Systems will retain its name with the added modifier, “A Division of Medsphere.”

ON THE RECORD

“The entire healthcare IT industry, with as many products as there are, has evolved to the point where the connective tissue is just about as important as the muscle and bone,” said Medsphere president and CEO Irv Lichtenwald in a statement. “Even when healthcare IT was in its relative infancy, Micro-Office Systems was improving communication among platforms and making localized systems work better for all users.”

“The reality is that some wealthy hospitals and health systems can afford to purchase a mostly complete platform from one vendor, but that’s not necessarily the best acquisition approach, and it certainly isn’t available to all healthcare organizations,” added Micro-Office Systems CEO Norman Efroymson. “We believe Medsphere’s approach of effectively linking robust technology to create a platform all providers can afford will win the day, which is why we’re on board.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability

More regional news

A nurse sitting at a computer

EHR market expected to grow 6% per year through 2025

By
Kat Jercich
November 20, 2020
Four hands with puzzle pieces matching

Patient matching: Sequoia Project, BCBSA case study shows 99.5% accuracy

By
Mike Miliard
November 20, 2020

HIMSSCast: How one senior living community used CARES Act funds to jumpstart remote patient monitoring

By
Healthcare IT News
November 20, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Four hands with puzzle pieces matching
Patient matching: Sequoia Project, BCBSA case study shows 99.5% accuracy

Most Read

Hidden in plain sight: Clinicians may not spot EHR cancer risk info
German hospitals to get €3 billion funding boost for digitalisation
UAE’s Medcare Hospitals to adopt TrakCare healthcare information system
Concerns raised about transparency of NHS COVID-19 tracing app
Nurses feeling burnout symptoms, but EHRs not a major factor, says KLAS
Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will be generally available October 30

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf and Executive Director of Clinical Research Anne Snowdon
COVID-19 sheds 'very bright light' on importance of a connected supply chain
top stories
NorthShore weathering coronavirus storm with digital strategy; Amazon Pharmacy launches
Pandia Health CEO and co-founder Dr. Sophia Yen
Why telemedicine is a good fit for patients who need birth control
Sponsored by
Leaders from Verizon, VA, Microsoft and Medivis
5G technology improves quality, safety of surgical care

More Stories

Pandia Health CEO and co-founder Dr. Sophia Yen
Why telemedicine is a good fit for patients who need birth control
COVID-19's racial health inequities call for a novel collaborative approach
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center building with sign

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General, text message system keeps nurses off the phones
Person on computer in telehealth consultation
AMA passes pro-telehealth resolution
An abundance of unstructured patient data remains disconnected from the electronic patient record (EPR), leaving clinicians with an incomplete view. By integrating the right content services platform with the EPR, healthcare organisations can complete the patient picture.
The EPR alone is not enough to satisfy patient information needs, says software firm
UAE’s health ministry, smart patient platform

Credit: UAE health ministry

UAE’s health ministry relaunches smart patient platform
Doctor looking at analytics display
NorthShore University HealthSystem's digital strategy is being tested against second wave
A stock image of binary numbers against a blue background
ONC releases update on Sync for Science pilot project