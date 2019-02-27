Medsphere acquires Wellsoft for its emergency department IT

EHR vendor says it will combine Wellsoft’s EDIS with its EHR and revenue cycle software.
By Diana Manos
February 27, 2019
09:32 AM
Medsphere CEO Irv Lichtenwald

Medsphere CEO Irv Lichtenwald. Buying Wellsoft will help the EHR vendor deliver a more comprehensive offering for urgent care centers, the company said. 

Medsphere announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Wellsoft, a provider of emergency department information systems (EDIS).

WHY IT MATTERS

With the addition of Wellsoft and other recent mergers, Medsphere representatives said the company now offers a platform that satisfies the clinical, revenue cycle and inventory management needs of inpatient acute and behavioral health facilities.

According to Medsphere plans to offer “a comprehensive solution for urgent care centers,” the company said, by combining Wellsoft’s EDIS technology with Medsphere’s RCM Cloud revenue cycle suite.

As part of the merger, Wellsoft founder and CEO Dr. John Santmann will serve as CMIO at Medsphere.

THE LARGER TREND

The acquisition is yet another sign that healthcare is moving to make IT a one-stop shop with platforms that can meet clinical, revenue cycle and inventory management needs. Medsphere also announced Jan. 3 its purchase of HealthLine Solutions for hospital supply chain inventory applications.

Now, with the addition of Wellsoft’s EDIS solution, Medsphere’s EHR will be able to track patients, clinical documentation, orders and results. It will also be able to handle reimbursement, provide clinical decision support, discharge planning and data management, according to Medsphere. Wellsoft’s EDIS software also includes touch technology and is configurable for specific workflows.

Last March, Medsphere migrated its CareVue Cloud EHR to Amazon Web Services, providing its customers with a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) option. The move made Medsphere’s CareVue Cloud accessible from all the most commonly used platforms, including Windows, Linux and MacOS. Medsphere can implement the solution more rapidly via AWS than with onsite deployments, the company said.

ON THE RECORD

“We look forward to working with Dr. John Santmann and his team on our shared ethic of making affordable, comprehensive healthcare IT available to all providers,” Medsphere CEO Irv Lichtenwald said in a statement.

Santmadd added: “With this merger, we have the opportunity to expand as an integral component of a larger, integrated enterprise solution for healthcare providers.”

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology. 

Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

