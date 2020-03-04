Global Edition
HIMSS20

Medicomp Systems, Holy Name Health partner on EHR

The self-developed platform, powered by Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine and set to be showcased at HIMSS20, will officially go live later this spring in the hospital's ED, with an expansion planned later in the year.
By Nathan Eddy
March 04, 2020
02:11 PM

Holy Name Medical Center (Photo: MountSinai.org)

New Jersey-based Holy Name Health is set to launch Harmony EHR, a new electronic health record system developed at the 361-bed hospital in collaboration with Medicomp.

The platform, powered by Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine, will officially go live later this spring in the hospital's emergency department, with an expansion planned later in the year.

Holy Name Health counts nearly 4,000 employees and admits about 30,000 patients each year, and currently uses multiple EHR platforms across its enterprise, including an internally built inpatient solution that was implemented in 1999.

Harmony EHR will eventually replace all legacy technology in its ED, ambulatory and inpatient settings.

The new platform was created solely at the health system through a "collaborative, multidisciplinary, enterprise-wide initiative," official say, incorporating Medicomp's Quippe technology, whose documentation functionality integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs.

Medicomp's platform aims to provide clinicians with details about a specific patient for any known or suspected disease state, delivering clinical data to providers in a structured, meaningful way at the point of care.

By normalizing structured data and uniquely analyzing data sets by problem, Quippe Clinical Data engine helps drive enhanced analytics reporting for population health management, while clinical documentation tools further optimize EHR usability through extended documentation functionality and streamlined workflows.

"As we worked to innovate our solution in-house, our use of Medicomp's market-leading clinical technology allowed us to tweak the product on a very granular level," Sai Kandamangalam, chief information officer at Holy Name Health, said in a statement. "What makes Harmony EHR a superior product is that it has been built by a hospital for hospitals and provides a simple solution that solves a complex problem."

Holy Name Health plans to demonstrate the new solution at the upcoming HIMSS20 conference in Orlando.

Last month, Medicomp announced it had updated its solutions to include additional terms and mappings to support the accurate documentation, reporting and treatment of the new COVID-19 coronavirus strain.

The company said it had also updated its clinical AI engine to support full clinical workups for suspected cases and to help providers quickly find virus-related data within their EHRs, such as identifying patients who recently traveled to affected areas. All updates are available to MEDCIN and Quippe customers.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Clinical, Data Warehousing, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), HIMSS20

More regional news

FDA warns of BlueTooth Low Energy vulnerability affecting connected medical devices

By
Dave Muoio
March 04, 2020

Healthcare's responsibility to the homeless addressed at HIMSS20

By
Susan Morse
March 04, 2020

Credit: Amal Glass

Final version of Saudi-led 'smart glasses' to be unveiled this month

By
Ahmed El Sherif
March 04, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Pharmacy IT helps Vanderbilt save $35 million annually on inpatient drugs

Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Pharmacy IT helps Vanderbilt save $35 million annually on inpatient drugs

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Clinical
Imaging

Video

Sponsored by
Providing high quality care with interoperable approach
How Bahrain is taking advantage of telemedicine
Building digital capabilities for Thai healthcare pros
Sponsored by
Using ongoing education to drive proficiency, acceptance of EPR systems

More Stories

Issue in Walgreens' app led to customers seeing each other's secure messages
President Donald Trump set to speak at HIMSS20
Northwell Health finding success with SDOH integration
Walmart, Verizon in talks to offer 5G at health centers
Transfer center tech boosts Banner Health’s revenue by $26.4 million

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

Transfer center tech boosts Banner Health’s revenue by $26.4 million
Building digital capabilities for Thai healthcare pros
Full coverage of HIMSS20
VA sets July 2020 goal for EHR rollout at Mann-Grandstaff