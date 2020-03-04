Medicomp Systems, Holy Name Health partner on EHR

New Jersey-based Holy Name Health is set to launch Harmony EHR, a new electronic health record system developed at the 361-bed hospital in collaboration with Medicomp.

The platform, powered by Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine, will officially go live later this spring in the hospital's emergency department, with an expansion planned later in the year.

Holy Name Health counts nearly 4,000 employees and admits about 30,000 patients each year, and currently uses multiple EHR platforms across its enterprise, including an internally built inpatient solution that was implemented in 1999.

Harmony EHR will eventually replace all legacy technology in its ED, ambulatory and inpatient settings.

The new platform was created solely at the health system through a "collaborative, multidisciplinary, enterprise-wide initiative," official say, incorporating Medicomp's Quippe technology, whose documentation functionality integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs.

Medicomp's platform aims to provide clinicians with details about a specific patient for any known or suspected disease state, delivering clinical data to providers in a structured, meaningful way at the point of care.

By normalizing structured data and uniquely analyzing data sets by problem, Quippe Clinical Data engine helps drive enhanced analytics reporting for population health management, while clinical documentation tools further optimize EHR usability through extended documentation functionality and streamlined workflows.

"As we worked to innovate our solution in-house, our use of Medicomp's market-leading clinical technology allowed us to tweak the product on a very granular level," Sai Kandamangalam, chief information officer at Holy Name Health, said in a statement. "What makes Harmony EHR a superior product is that it has been built by a hospital for hospitals and provides a simple solution that solves a complex problem."

Holy Name Health plans to demonstrate the new solution at the upcoming HIMSS20 conference in Orlando.

Last month, Medicomp announced it had updated its solutions to include additional terms and mappings to support the accurate documentation, reporting and treatment of the new COVID-19 coronavirus strain.

The company said it had also updated its clinical AI engine to support full clinical workups for suspected cases and to help providers quickly find virus-related data within their EHRs, such as identifying patients who recently traveled to affected areas. All updates are available to MEDCIN and Quippe customers.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209