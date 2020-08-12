Global Edition
Population Health

Medicaid Transformation Project releases Phase One report

The project, launched by Avia and former CMS chief Andy Slavitt, is focused first on examining where evidence-based care models can intersect with digital solutions.
By Kat Jercich
August 12, 2020
05:37 PM

The Medicaid Transformation Project, founded by the health system network Avia and former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services acting administrator Andy Slavitt, released its Phase One report this week after two years of operation. 

30 health systems and the Veterans Health Administration are MTP members, comprising 378 hospitals in 28 states. 

Phase One focused on evaluating where evidence-based care models can intersect with digital solutions. 

"At the conclusion of Phase One, over 150 new actions are being implemented to improve care for moms and babies, people with mental illness, and those who need care brought closer to them. These actions have either been launched through or accelerated by participation in the MTP community," according to the report.

Nearly three-quarters of all actions involved using technology in new ways.

"We deliberately took an evidence-based care model approach to this work by emphasizing technology solutions with the critical competencies for removing barriers to these models’ financial sustainability. To that end, we have seen well over 100 instances where a specific technology was adopted to improve these care models and ensure their long-term existence for communities who desperately need them," MTP Executive Director David Smith told Healthcare IT News.

"There are a range of examples, from [admission, discharge and transfer] systems to contingency management solutions for patients in recovery from [substance use disorder]," Smith continued. "What’s most important is that each approach was uniquely crafted and is highly germane to the community itself."

WHY IT MATTERS

The MTP report explained that Phase One's campaigns focused on frequent challenges experienced by health systems: emergency department utilization, behavioral health, substance use disorder and maternal and infant health.

Of the 150 actions undertaken by health systems, nearly one-quarter involved constructing coordinated care networks; 19% enhanced maternity care navigation; 17% built or advanced a community health worker program; 7% expanded substance use disorder recovery management; and 6% created behavioral health integration.

The report highlighted the efforts of Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois and Wisconsin, which began using the Babyscripts software toolkit to address the pre- and postpartum care needs of more than 8,000 patients, with 85% patient satisfaction.

"Advocate Aurora also implemented a remote monitoring component, which allows low-risk women to monitor their blood pressure at home and send vitals to their care team, potentially decreasing the number of prenatal appointments," the report showed.

According to MTP, more than 10,000 blood pressure points were collected and provided to clinicians; the system is now scaling up the software with help from the organization.

While Phase One built a foundation for health system action, Phase Two "will leverage this work to support providers in partnership with payers to develop these models in markets across the country," read the report. 

The goals include expanding the network, supporting demonstration projects, reducing barriers to action in key focus areas, launching new campaigns such as chronic disease management, and helping members identify and address the most pressing priorities.

THE LARGER TREND

Smith told Healthcare IT News earlier this year that the pandemic has driven the initiative's leadership to expand its focus. According to Smith, MTP has broadened its definition of "vulnerable population" to include elderly people, those with chronic illnesses, people experiencing domestic violence, healthcare frontline workers and others.

"Accordingly, we’ve expanded the aperture of our work with our members and digital health companies to address these populations," Smith explained.

Smith also told Healthcare Finance News in 2019 that by working together, health systems can maximize their knowledge base and share potential solutions. 

"We'll identify key areas of opportunities by providers and look at, 'Where did we already solve for this in a patient engagement way?'" Smith said.

ON THE RECORD

"When we began the Project, we knew that we could impact individual patient lives immediately but that permanent, systemic impact would require more time and a combination of solutions. COVID-19, financial hardship, and emphasized evidence of racial disparities have only heightened the imperative to act decisively for the vulnerable, communities of color, and the health systems that seek to support them," said Slavitt and AVIA President Linda Finkel in a letter introducing the report.

"While this transformation is hard work, we’ve seen an incredibly positive effort emerge and can already say with confidence: it’s working. We are on the path to meaningful change and the country must continue its progress," they continued.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

ONC to offer new funding for state and local HIE innovation

By
Mike Miliard
August 12, 2020

Pew & MedStar urge focus on patient safety in EHR survey

By
Kat Jercich
August 12, 2020
Telehealth boosts mental health patient engagement, care plan compliance

New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center, Bronx Facility.

Telehealth boosts mental health patient engagement, care plan compliance

By
Bill Siwicki
August 12, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Telehealth boosts mental health patient engagement, care plan compliance

New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center, Bronx Facility.
Telehealth boosts mental health patient engagement, care plan compliance

Most Read

Reading Hospital extracts powerful results from SDOH tech/Epic EHR combo
Teladoc faces lawsuit over robocalls
What sort of staying power does telehealth really have?
CMS announces a new value-based payment model for rural healthcare providers
Former Kaiser CEO George Halvorson promotes universal healthcare through 'Medical Advantage' for all
COVID-19: Lessons from Thailand’s BIDI & Samitivej Group of Hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Actionable analytics are a must for COVID-19 era response
Rapid rise in telehealth use due to pandemic is increasing cyber risks
America's response to COVID-19: 'A tale of two countries'
Teladoc and Livongo merge; CMS proposes telehealth changes

More Stories

Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
At ONC Tech Forum, Rucker touts value of HIEs in COVID-19 response
Rapid rise in telehealth use due to pandemic is increasing cyber risks

Sectra's medical imaging solution

Consortium of NHS trusts signs cloud and VNA deal with Sectra
The impact of COVID-19 on APAC hospitals

Michael Seres giving a Keynote at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference 2019, Helsinki, Finland

Michael Seres: The power of a patient
OIG report: VA facing barriers to fully implementing HIE methods
From 500 monthly telehealth visits to 19,000

McLaren Health Care corporate headquarters in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

From 500 monthly telehealth visits to 19,000