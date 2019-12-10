Global Edition
Workforce

McKesson names Nancy Flores new EVP, CIO and CTO

Flores currently serves as CIO for Johnson Controls, where she is responsible for global business services, which includes back-office shared services, information technology, cybersecurity and analytics.
By Bill Siwicki
December 10, 2019
12:27 PM
McKesson names Nancy Flores new EVP, CIO and CTO

Health IT giant McKesson has named Nancy Flores executive vice president, CIO and chief technology officer, effective January 13, 2020. She will succeed Kathy McElligott, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Flores currently serves as CIO for Johnson Controls, where she is responsible for global business services, which includes back-office shared services, information technology, cybersecurity and analytics.

As McKesson’s CIO, Flores will be responsible for the enterprise business technology strategy, technology governance across the corporation, IT security and risk management, infrastructure operations, and service delivery to all McKesson businesses.

As CTO, she will guide the overall technology direction for the company’s healthcare technology products and provide support and guidance for application development processes companywide.

“Nancy comes to us with a long track record of success, including with decades of experience in healthcare,” said Brian Tyler, McKesson’s CEO. “Her experience leading strategic global technology and driving exceptional customer experience will help McKesson improve healthcare in every setting by leveraging technology solutions for our company, our customers and business partners.”

Tyler also praised McElligott’s leadership, saying that “Kathy has helped McKesson increase its focus on data and analytics and accelerate our technology modernization. A tremendous leader, Kathy built strong teams, attracted top talent, and was a force internally and externally to support and encourage more women in technology.”

Before Johnson Controls, Flores served as vice president of business and technology services at Abbott Laboratories. She had a long tenure with Abbott, holding a number of leadership roles over her 22 years of service, including serving as the CIO. As Abbott’s CIO, she was responsible for the IT, cybersecurity, digital and analytics services organizations.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

Care collaboration tech helps hospital reduce unnecessary psychiatric ED visits by 78%

Care collaboration tech helps hospital reduce unnecessary psychiatric ED visits by 78%

By
Bill Siwicki
December 10, 2019

Former Twitter CISO: Biggest cybersecurity threats are old problems, not new ones

By
Jonah Comstock
December 10, 2019

Privacy organisations raise concerns about Amazon’s use of NHS data

By
Tammy Lovell
December 10, 2019

Related Content

Top Story

Michael Coates, CEO of Altitude Networks (photo: Jessica Sabbah)
Former Twitter CISO: Biggest cybersecurity threats are old problems, not new ones

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Kaiser Permanente to open medical school in 2020 with focuses on data, virtual reality
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Network Infrastructure
Innovation Pulse

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Innovation Pulse
Network Infrastructure

Video

Siri Medical tool helps doctors visualize planned surgeries
Accelerating innovation in Israel
How clinical research is benefiting from digital trials
Empowering patients with easy-access remote monitoring

More Stories

Greg Singleton, director of HHS' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center

HHS cybersecurity leader describes the active threats on agency's radar
Surgeons washing hands
Ensuring computers, notebooks and mobile devices are included in the disinfection mix
Empowering patients with easy-access remote monitoring
Omnicell, Kit Check partner on cloud-based controlled substances tracking
Omnicell, Kit Check partner on cloud-based controlled substances tracking
Healthcare cybersecurity employee training best practices for CIOs and CISOs
Healthcare cybersecurity employee training best practices for CIOs and CISOs
Developing health tech for missons to the moon and beyond
Senators urge health orgs to combat racial bias in AI algorithms
The 'intellectual challenge' to configuring deep space travel