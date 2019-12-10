McKesson names Nancy Flores new EVP, CIO and CTO

Health IT giant McKesson has named Nancy Flores executive vice president, CIO and chief technology officer, effective January 13, 2020. She will succeed Kathy McElligott, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Flores currently serves as CIO for Johnson Controls, where she is responsible for global business services, which includes back-office shared services, information technology, cybersecurity and analytics.

As McKesson’s CIO, Flores will be responsible for the enterprise business technology strategy, technology governance across the corporation, IT security and risk management, infrastructure operations, and service delivery to all McKesson businesses.

As CTO, she will guide the overall technology direction for the company’s healthcare technology products and provide support and guidance for application development processes companywide.

“Nancy comes to us with a long track record of success, including with decades of experience in healthcare,” said Brian Tyler, McKesson’s CEO. “Her experience leading strategic global technology and driving exceptional customer experience will help McKesson improve healthcare in every setting by leveraging technology solutions for our company, our customers and business partners.”

Tyler also praised McElligott’s leadership, saying that “Kathy has helped McKesson increase its focus on data and analytics and accelerate our technology modernization. A tremendous leader, Kathy built strong teams, attracted top talent, and was a force internally and externally to support and encourage more women in technology.”

Before Johnson Controls, Flores served as vice president of business and technology services at Abbott Laboratories. She had a long tenure with Abbott, holding a number of leadership roles over her 22 years of service, including serving as the CIO. As Abbott’s CIO, she was responsible for the IT, cybersecurity, digital and analytics services organizations.

