Mayo Clinic launches first platform initiative

Its new analytics project will apply AI to deidentified data from across Mayo and other health systems, and comb scientific literature to gain insights into new medical advances.
By Mike Miliard
January 15, 2020
01:53 PM

Mayo Clinic has launched its new Clinical Data Analytics Platform as the first venture under its new data-driven Mayo Clinic Platform initiative.

Mayo Clinic Platform was announced this past year as coordinated approach to create new platform projects and harness emerging technologies – artificial intelligence, connected health devices, natural language processing and more – for care innovations.

The initiative aims to build out an ecosystem of partners that will complement Mayo Clinic's clinical capabilities and provide access to scalable solutions.

In December, Mayo announced that longtime Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center CIO John Halamka would lead the effort.

The health system's new Clinical Data Analytics Platform will apply advanced analytics on deidentified data from across Mayo and other organizations, and comb scientific literature to gain insights into new treatments that could improve patients outcomes.

Its federated architecture allows multiple participants to build common, robust AI and machine learning models without sharing datasets, officials say, thus enabling heterogeneous data sources to remain secure.

THE LARGER TREND
Mayo Clinic has also chosen Cambridge, Massachusetts-based nference, a developer of augmented intelligence technology as its first partner on the Clinical Data Analytics Platform, helping speed drug discovery and development.

The company, which just closed a $60 million Series B round, will focus on identifying targets and biomarkers for new drugs, optimal matching of patients with therapeutic regimen and real-world evidence applications, according to Mayo Clinic.

"The creation of an expansive platform of deidentified clinical and molecular data that places patient privacy first, is imperative for leveraging institutional knowledge," said nference CEO Murali Aravamudan. "Our technology makes the predominantly unstructured biomedical knowledge computable, facilitating the discovery and development of new therapeutics."

ON THE RECORD
"Platform business models have been a force of disruption in many sectors, and the rapid digitalization of health care is affording us an unprecedented opportunity to solve complex medical problems and improve lives of people on a global scale," said John Halamka in a statement.

"For more than a century, our patients have entrusted us with their biomedical information, with the knowledge that Mayo Clinic would use it to advance the science of medicine," added Dr. Clark Otley, chief medical officer for the Mayo Clinic Platform. "Advanced data and technology capabilities offer great potential to not just improve the health of patients through the treatment of disease but to prevent and cure it."

 

 

Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Connected Health, Decision Support, Pharmacy

