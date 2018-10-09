Mayo Clinic completes Epic EHR rollout with final go-lives

The integrated electronic health record initiative, known as the Plummer Project, has been in the works for more than three years, spans 90 hospitals and clinics and cost more than $1.5 billion.
By Mike Miliard
October 09, 2018
11:51 AM
Share
exterior view of Mayo Clinic

With a proverbial flip of the switch at three locations in Florida and Arizona, Mayo Clinic has completed its $1.5 billion Epic electronic health record implementation, linking all Mayo sites on an integrated EHR and revenue cycle management system.

WHY IT MATTERS
The Mayo Clinic rollout, called the Plummer Project, in honor of Henry Plummer, MD, who developed a patient-centered health record at Mayo in 1907, is one of the largest, most complex and most expensive Epic implementations ever.

First announced in early 2015, the initiative, which sought to replace the health system's existing Cerner and GE systems, had been under consideration for years, said Mayo Clinic CIO Cris Ross. "We really believe that an integrated EHR, across all of our organizations, can help us with that core mission of meeting patients' needs," he told Healthcare IT News at the time.

Ross predicted then that rollout would take "about four years to complete." Given that the first two-dozen sites went live in Juy 2017, it's coming in ahead of schedule.

There were several milestones along the way, notably go-lives at Mayo Clinic Health System in in November 2017 and Mayo Clinic in Rochester this past May. All told, the project depended on the expertise of nearly 500 IT staff. Now, some 52,000 Mayo employees are using Epic across 90 hospitals and clinics in the Minnesota, Florida and Arizona.

"The project is highly complex due to the number of specialties and subspecialties involved," said Ross in another interview earlier this year. "We are not only focused on building and delivering a converged technical solution. We are also invested in the people side of change to support them in adopting, utilizing, and becoming proficient in the Epic system. This is being accomplished through a comprehensive change management strategy."

WHAT IS THE TREND
Mayo Clinic says the complexity and expense of the project were worthwhile investment for a single unified system that connects patients and providers across the health system, enabling easier access to clinical and billing information regardless of location.

More and more, large U.S. health systems such as Mayo are gravitating toward either Epic and Cerner, and the same trend is now also playing out overseas.

Other major Epic deals this year include Chicago-based Advocate Health Care and Trinity Health in Michigan.

ON THE RECORD
"Having one integrated system builds on our core mission of putting the needs of patients first,” says Steve Peters, MD, co-chair of the Plummer Project, in a statement. "This will enable us to enhance services, accelerate innovation and provide better care."

"The commitment and expertise of outstanding Mayo staff, Epic colleagues and implementation partners brought us to this day," added co-chair Richard Gray, MD. "We envision even greater collaboration among experts in delivering the patient care, research and education that are hallmarks of Mayo."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

illustration of man holding red umbrella
Top Story
Key to cyber insurance process is finding the right broker

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Mobile
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Quality and Safety

Video

Gyre Renwick talking to himss tv at health 2.0 conference
Population health management often starts with a ride
Kamal Obbad talking to HIMSS TV
Genomics startup bets on blockchain for data sharing platform
Thomas Mason speaking with HIMSS TV
HHS working to leverage APIs to help healthcare consumers
Kyra Bobinet talks to himss tv
AI works to close brain-behavior gap with healthy eating app

More Stories

doctor and nurse looking at xrays on computer screen
New study spotlights top decision support vendors
Silvia Pfeiffer speaking at the Women in Tech (Asia) Conference in Singapore

Silvia Pfeiffer, MD, speaking at the Women in Tech (Asia) Conference in Singapore. Photo: Dean Koh

Teleconferencing expands care access in rural Australia
exterior view of Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic completes Epic rollout
doctor looking on tablet at personal health records
State of the industry report from HIMSS
business woman talking to group of people
CNIOs increase the number of women in healthcare IT
Children's National Health System, Sheikh Zayed Campus

Children's National Health System, Sheikh Zayed Campus

Children's National streamlines discharge with Cerner EHR
road block on highway

Researchers found roadblocks with information given to patients during the medical release processes despite HIPAA.

Patients blocked from EHR data, despite HIPAA
NYU Langone Health on East 17th Street in New York City

NYU Langone Health on East 17th Street in New York City. Credit: Google Maps

NYU Langone's data science strategy