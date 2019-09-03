Mayo Clinic, Cerner expand into UK with new Oxford partnership

The Mayo Clinic is set to establish its first healthcare facility in the United Kingdom, via a collaboration with Oxford University Clinic. The new clinic, set to open later this month, will deploy Cerner Millennium as its foundational electronic health record platform.

WHY IT MATTERS

The provider, designed to bring leading-edge technology to its preventative health efforts, will be located on Portland Place in central London. It stems from the collaboration first announced in 2017 between Mayo and Oxford University Clinic – which is itself a project of both Oxford University and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The goal, officials say, is to foster new clinical innovations that boost primary care, advance medical research and enable better patient outcomes.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic will use Cerner technology to help enable more proactive health management, more coordinated care and to deliver high-quality healthcare for patients.

Cerner says the project offers an opportunity to build on its own expertise, and that of the three provider organisations, to improve clinical research and uncover new insights that could be applied to the wider UK health system.

THE LARGER TREND

Mayo Clinic's flagship U.S. health system is an Epic shop, having made the switch from Cerner in 2015. But Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, along with 21 other trusts across the UK, has been a Cerner Millennium client for years.

This past month, OUH announced the new position of Chief Digital and Partnership Officer. Former Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen Chief Information Officer David Walliker will take on the role starting in October.

ON THE RECORD

"At Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic we are dedicated to providing the highest quality service to clients looking to take a proactive approach to their health," Ben Hume, clinic manager, Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic, said in a statement. "The management and security of all medical records was therefore a crucial consideration when we chose to adopt the Cerner Millennium technology."

"We are excited about how this unique partnership will benefit patients not only from the UK but potentially from all different parts of the world," Distie Profit, managing director for Cerner, said in a statement. "UK Mayo Clinic and Oxford University Clinic are both reputable organisations known for their innovative approach to take care quality to the next level, and we are delighted to partner with them in this endeavour."

